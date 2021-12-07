Best level to mine Redstone in Minecraft 1.18 update

Minecraft 1.18 was recently released and is nothing short of one of the most impressive updates the game has ever seen. With new world generation mechanics, the door has been opened to many possibilities that were previously not feasible.

Much has changed in terms of ore generation and many previous strategies for mining rare ores no longer work as well. This is mostly because the Minecraft world after the 1.18 update generates much differently.

For those looking particularly to mine Redstone ore, this guide will explain the best method and best levels to do exactly this.

What is the best way to mine Redstone ore after the Minecraft 1.18 update?

Redstone ore now generates in an entirely different fashion thanks to the 1.18 update (Image via Mojang)

New Redstone Ore generation mechanics

Redstone ore will make an attempt to generate at a rate of two batches per Minecraft chunk. The first batch of Redstone ore in particular will make an attempt to generate evenly between height levels Y= -63 to Y= 15, at levels in an ore vein of 0-10 blocks.

The second batch of Redstone ore will attempt to generate between height levels Y= -63 and Y = -34. Unlike the first batch, the second batch does not generate evenly but becomes much more common at lower levels. Just like the first batch, however, it will generate in an ore vein of 0-10 blocks.

Best level to mine for Redstone in Minecraft 1.18 update

Overall, the new way Redstone ore generates is very different to how the ore was generated in updates prior to Minecraft 1.18. With the above information in mind, it can now be concluded that the best level to mine for Redstone ore in particular is somewhere between 0 and Y = -64.

Richie @MinecraftNews_3 I found all these in 1.17, but in 1.18 I find Deepslate coal ore is the rarest, and Deepslate emerald ore is only in creative now, Diamonds, Redstone, Lapis and Iron is easy to find below 0, but gold is rare too find, I found all these in 1.17, but in 1.18 I find Deepslate coal ore is the rarest, and Deepslate emerald ore is only in creative now, Diamonds, Redstone, Lapis and Iron is easy to find below 0, but gold is rare too find, https://t.co/Jb2ezLmnrC

Best way to mine for Redstone

In terms of the best method to employ while mining for particular ores in the game, thankfully not too much has changed. Strip mining is still a popular choice and will work very well even after the 1.18 update.

It's also highly beneficial and perhaps even crucial to use a pickaxe enchanted with Fortune level 3 when mining for Redstone, as this can increase output dramatically. This is especially true when playing on a Minecraft 1.18 server where resources may be extremely limited due to already being harvested by other players.

Edited by Siddharth Satish