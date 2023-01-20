Originally released in Minecraft: Bedrock Edition 1.16.100.52 beta, the /ride command is finally coming to Java Edition in update 1.19.4. But what does this command do, and how do players use it?

The ride command is quite an interesting way to manipulate mobs and players. When utilized, players can cause certain robs to ride other mobs, summon a specific mob to ride, or cause the player to ride a specific entity themselves. The syntax can be tricky depending on how complex a player wants to use the command, but its basic function isn't difficult to understand.

If Minecraft players are trying out Java Edition 1.19.4, using the ride command shouldn't be too tough.

Using the Basic Functions of /Ride in Minecraft Java 1.19.4

Just about any mob can be ridden thanks to the /ride command (Image via Mojang)

The inner workings of the /ride command are a bit complex if players want to use its full scope. However, at the moment, the command isn't fully implemented in Java 1.19.4, and players can only currently use it to allow themselves to ride mobs that can already be ridden (horses, pigs, striders, etc). The full command should be implemented later to be on par with Bedrock Edition, but for the time being, players can familiarize themselves with the basic workings of /ride.

Before beginning, players will want to ensure they're running the current Java Edition 23w03a snapshot of Minecraft and have cheats enabled in their world.

Basic Functions of the /Ride Command

Make a Player Ride a Mob : Open the in-game chat interface after enabling Minecraft cheats and enter "/ride @s mount @e[type=pig,limit=1]" without quotations and press enter. This should cause you to ride a single pig. However, you can alter this command for several different entities. For example, you could change the command syntax to "@e[type=villager,limit=1]" to ride a villager instead.

: Open the in-game chat interface after enabling Minecraft cheats and enter "/ride @s mount @e[type=pig,limit=1]" without quotations and press enter. This should cause you to ride a single pig. However, you can alter this command for several different entities. For example, you could change the command syntax to "@e[type=villager,limit=1]" to ride a villager instead. Make a Player Dismount a Mob : A different part of the command syntax is altered in this case. You can enter "/ride @s dismount" to force yourself or another Minecraft player/entity off the mount they're currently riding.

: A different part of the command syntax is altered in this case. You can enter "/ride @s dismount" to force yourself or another Minecraft player/entity off the mount they're currently riding. Ride a Targeted Entity : If you don't want to enter a specific entity into the argument, you can hover your crosshairs over a mob or other entity and instead enter "/ride mount" and then select the mob's UUID from the autocomplete menu. This string of numbers and letters should appear in the auto-complete display as long as you have your crosshair over the creature/entity's in-game model.

: If you don't want to enter a specific entity into the argument, you can hover your crosshairs over a mob or other entity and instead enter "/ride mount" and then select the mob's UUID from the autocomplete menu. This string of numbers and letters should appear in the auto-complete display as long as you have your crosshair over the creature/entity's in-game model. Make an Entity Ride Another Entity: Working off the targeted entity command, you can make a Minecraft mob or entity ride one of its counterparts instead of making the player do so. This can be accomplished by entering "/ride (entity's UUID) mount (second entity's UUID)" before pressing enter. The command will make one mob or entity ride another. To reverse this, enter the same command but use the "dismount" command syntax instead of "mount".

The command syntaxes listed above are the basics for using the /ride command in the current Minecraft Java snapshot, but additional fleshing-out of the command and its functions should be on the way.

Mojang has saved this specific command to release in version 1.19.40, and this update should be on the immediate horizon before update 1.20 is dropped later this Spring.

