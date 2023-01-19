How to download Minecraft snapshot 23w03a for Java Edition

The first snapshot for Minecraft 1.19.4 has finally been released. Snapshot 23w03a for Java Edition (Bedrock early releases are released differently as Previews and Betas) has brought about a few key changes ahead of the 1.20 update.

Mojang has changed how they roll out pre-releases and other similar things, but the process remains the same: each early version is prepping for the next update and tweaking potential features until they're ready.

Here's everything you need to know about downloading the latest snapshot and what it includes.

Minecraft Snapshot 23w03a download guide

The latest snapshot was announced on Twitter by SlicedLime, a Tech Lead for Mojang Studios.

slicedlime 💙💛 @slicedlime Snapshot 23w03a, the first snapshot for Minecraft 1.19.4 is now available in the launcher. minecraft.net/article/minecr… Snapshot 23w03a, the first snapshot for Minecraft 1.19.4 is now available in the launcher. minecraft.net/article/minecr…

Fortunately, the snapshots are simple to download and enjoy. Java Edition is usually good for streamlining things and the snapshot section of the game is no different.

Here's how to download the snapshot in Java Edition:

Open the Minecraft Java Edition Launcher on the computer. Head over to the Installations tab within the Launcher. There should then be an option to enable snapshots. Enable the latest one that was released, 23w03a. Go back to the Play tab in the Launcher. Start a brand new world and begin playing if you want to try out the newest features and the latest updates.

This step-by-step guide can be repeated every time there is a new snapshot. If you wish to return to the normal version of the game, you can head back to Installations and disable snapshots.

The latest Minecraft snapshot introduced a few key changes, including the ability to navigate menu screens using arrow keys. However, when doing so, the sliders must be activated by clicking Enter or Space to start changing values.

One of the more interesting changes comes with fire. Fires now burn out faster in some biomes as a result of recent changes The "increased_fire_burnout" biome tag can now control this.

Foxes and rabbits got a few changes as well, primarily in terms of how and where they can spawn. This is now controlled by a new and unique tag for each of them. The clone command now supports highlighting the specific source and target dimensions.

The weather also received a slight update: The duration of the weather change will now match Minecraft's standard weather cycle if it remains unspecified. There is also a new ride command which controls whether or not mobs ride other mobs, such as putting a wolf on a horse.

The new ride command in action (Image via Mojang)

In terms of experimental features, mob heads have been a part of the game, but can now be placed on note blocks to control the sound. The most recent update makes it possible to do so without sneaking first.

Several bug fixes were fixed, including:

A minecart with a hopper was not picking up matching items from a loot pile.

The riptide enchantment didn't work in rain within a frozen ocean.

Vexes with empty hands were previously making obscene gestures.

Entering an End Portal while sleeping caused the bed to be occupied permanently, thus altering spawn points.

For the full list of patch notes, visit the Mojang site.

