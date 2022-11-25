Minecraft Bedrock beta 1.19.60.20 patch notes: Added piglin head, playable mob sounds, and more

The latest Minecraft Beta and Preview is now available. Mojang finally released an update for Bedrock Edition on Thanksgiving Day, after sending out snapshots for Java Edition for quite some time.

The announcement was made on Twitter by Jay Wells, a Minecraft community manager. Version 1.19.60.20 is now available. While it is technically a 1.20 update offshoot, Mojang has labeled it as 1.19 in order to change how updates are distributed in the future.

Jay Wells ⛏️ @Mega_Spud



Mob Heads on Note Blocks and a new Piglin head, and more!



Check out all the details for 1.19.60.20 here!

feedback.minecraft.net/hc/en-us/artic… Heads up! New Minecraft Preview / Beta is rolling out!Mob Heads on Note Blocks and a new Piglin head, and more!Check out all the details for 1.19.60.20 here! Heads up! New Minecraft Preview / Beta is rolling out!Mob Heads on Note Blocks and a new Piglin head, and more!Check out all the details for 1.19.60.20 here! feedback.minecraft.net/hc/en-us/artic… https://t.co/P5zqkDCZOV

Here's everything you need to know about the latest update, including what changes are implemented.

Minecraft Beta and Preview: Everything you need to know

A big change that was recently announced in the new update is that Minecraft players can use mob heads to play music. Placing mob heads on a note block now does something, according to the official release for the beta:

"When placing a Mob Head on a Note Block, that Note Block will now play one of the ambient sounds of that mob when played by a player or powered by Redstone!"

They are also adding piglins to the list of mobs that have mob heads, joining creepers, the Ender Dragon, zombies, skeletons and more.

They'll be collected the same way: after being killed by a charged creeper.

Additionally, Bamboo Woods, one of the most highly anticipated additions announced for Minecraft 1.20, has received several changes in Bedrock Edition:

Block of Bamboo was added. It is crafted with nine bamboo.

This adds Stripped Block of Bamboo, which is obtained by using an Axe on a Block of Bamboo like any other wooden log.

This also introduces Bamboo Planks.

Hanging Signs are another additional feature upcoming and they can now be made of bamboo as well as the other types of wood.

Bamboo Planks' texture was updated to look more like other planks.

The Bamboo Fence now shows in the right color on the map

Hanging signs, as previously mentioned, are also new. The textures for all variants are now correct, and any glitches have been removed.

Chiseled bookshelves, which have already proven to be extremely popular, are also being added. They can hold up to six different types of books. This includes books with quills, enchanted books, and other items.

Camels are a new mob that Minecraft players are excited about, and they are now available in Bedrock as a result of the Beta. They've been updated to match the Java Edition camels, and glitches have been removed.

Camels in Minecraft (Image via ECKOSOLDIER on YouTube)

Camels are a difficult mob to control because they can sit and stand and are taller than any other rideable mob, but Mojang has fixed their issues.

Several other bug fixes have also been released, including one that prevented entities from being pushed out by redstone-activated doors.

A critical Android bug that caused the device to sleep while loading a world has also been fixed.

For more information and the full list of changes, visit the official Mojang website.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

Poll : 0 votes