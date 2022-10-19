5 best Minecraft seeds to try before 1.20 update

The Minecraft 1.19 update was released in November of last year, so it has been out for almost a year. The 1.20 update is the logical next step for the game's evolution, and players look forward to what might be included in the future.

Mojang officially confirmed the update in the latest version of Minecraft Live 2022 and will have a loose 2023 release date. So, players don't know exactly when the update is coming, but they know it's on the way.

As a result, the game is going to change permanently. Before that happens, here are some excellent 1.19 seeds to try out.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

Minecraft v1.19 seeds to try before the next update arrives

5) 637184628307790

The seed's cozy spawn village in a pleasant valley (Image via Mojang)

This seed is one of the coolest solely because of its spawn location. Players land near a small village with a blacksmith, so the loot will be strong to start out the game. Behind the village is a massive mountain range. This generation is only possible thanks to the 1.18 update, but it makes for stunning scenery.

Even if the village weren't there, the seed would be worth trying solely due to the building possibilities. The valley with a mountain behind it is an excellent backdrop for a base.

4) Seed: 2837031034737048010

Dripstone caves are one of the rarest types of caves in the entire game. They are difficult to find since they can't be located with a command and don't have any above-ground indicators of their presence.

This seed has one at coordinates -999, -39, 28. There's also an Ancient City (a 1.19 addition) and a mineshaft to top it all off and make this seed one of the best.

The combination of these biomes and structures is quite rare. Each is rare on its own, but seeing them so close together is something most crafters will never experience.

3) Seed: -1058557249

This seed has a lush cave exposed (Image via Mojang)

Lush caves are perhaps the most beautiful biome in the entire game. It's a shame they're so difficult to find and can't typically be seen above ground. This seed, however, has one that is exposed in a mountainside.

That alone is a peculiar biome generation, and it comes next to an ocean to make it even more unique. It will not be the easiest place to build or live, but it is stunningly beautiful nonetheless.

2) Seed: 1450778142214593647

Mangrove Swamps are the latest new Minecraft biome to be added to the game. They arrived in 1.19, but they're still not all that common. When the 1.20 update arrives, Minecraft will probably get a couple of new biomes. As a result, the game's rare biomes will become even less common.

The Mangrove Swamps will be a victim of that, so try this seed before it happens. This is one of the most unique Mangrove Swamp biomes because it spawns right on a desert that has a village.

Villages are not currently found in Mangrove Swamps, so this type of biome and structure generation is an anomaly. For this reason, this biome needs to be explored before the seed potentially stops working in 1.20.

1) Seed: -2110863992403414331

Adam @ItsADaMo_ So I was testing out Minecraft 1.19, and I came accross a chest with 3 NOTCH APPLES WTTFF. What are the odds?

Seed : -2110863992403414331

Coords : 1434 -37 -352

Some loot in Minecraft is incredibly rare. These items are often extremely useful but are nearly impossible to find. Enchanted golden apples are one example of that. They cannot be crafted and are one of the rarest finds in the entire game.

Any time there is some available, it's automatically a good seed. However, this seed has three available in a Deep Dark biome, another pull for the seed.

Ancient Cities are in the Deep Dark and can have incredible Minecraft loot. Take advantage of seeds that have them and seeds that have incredible loot right now before they change in the next update.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

Poll : 0 votes