5 best Minecraft 1.19 seeds for beautiful biomes

One of Minecraft's most appealing features is the variety of biomes in its wilderness. With so many biomes, players can choose to build and craft in the setting that suits them best.

Thanks to the game's incredibly proficient terrain generation, players can find many world seeds with appealing biomes. The natural splendor of these biomes can only be magnified by what players choose to construct there.

Below, players can find some great Minecraft 1.19 seeds to create truly eye-popping biomes not far from spawn.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

105849523 and 4 other Minecraft 1.19 seeds to utilize for gorgeous biome generation

1) 6705098208300174216

A mangrove swamp in Minecraft 1.19 (Image via Mojang)

Though it may not seem like it to some Minecraft players, swamps can be quite gorgeous to explore. They are also great for collecting early-game resources like wood and water.

The mangrove swamps added in The Wild Update have improved the appeal of swamps. This seed allows players to explore a very sizable hybrid biome separated between a standard swamp and a mangrove swamp.

The two biomes can be found southwest of spawn. However, players should be careful, as there's a nearby witch hut at (X: -184, Z: 152).

2) 637184628307790

The seed's cozy spawn village in a pleasant valley (Image via Mojang)

If Minecraft players are looking for a pleasant and idyllic start, this seed certainly sets them up in a beautiful spot.

Players begin in a valley situated between snow-capped mountains. They can find a quiet village at (X: 48, Z: 144). Since the biome that the village is in is a plains biome, players should have no problem finding materials to get them started in Survival Mode.

Once players are nice and settled, they can head to the mountains for mining. They can even check out the nearby village and ancient city at (X: 80, Z: -224) and (X: 72, Y: -51, Z: -184), respectively.

3) 8558586801590466399

This seed has a gorgeous mountain range not far from spawn (Image via Mojang)

Though this Minecraft seed spawns players in a nice savannah village, the real eye-catcher is to the northeast of spawn. At approximately (X: 179, Z: -446), players will find a crescent-sized mountain range complete with stony peaks, some substantial snowfall, as well as water and lava falls.

The valley at the base of this mountain is practically begging to be built upon. It even has plenty of materials for players to get started on their build project.

4) 105849523

Players spawn in a snowy village in this seed (Image via Mojang)

For a more low-temperature biome experience, Minecraft players can give this seed a shot.

This seed spawns players in a snowy village, with accompanying ice spikes nearby. The spawn point is effectively a winter wonderland for players, and there are even additional villages at (X: 16, Z: -400) and (X: -688, Z: 304).

Those who want a little action as they explore their icy surroundings can check (X: 320, Z: 128) for a pillager outpost.

5) 434533485056755

A beautiful view from a village near this seed's spawn (Image via Mojang)

While this seed doesn't have super exotic biomes close to spawn, players may fall in love with the view they get right away.

After spawning near an extensive open cave system, players will find a large lake in front of a beautiful mountain range. This lake has a shipwreck to loot, and Java Edition players will also find a village right across from the lake.

The large mountain range isn't just for show either, as it has plenty of ores worth mining and a sizable deep dark biome underneath.

