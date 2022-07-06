Top 7 seeds for building in ice spikes biome in Minecraft 1.19 update

The snowy and cold biomes in Minecraft are some of the most underrated when exploring and discovering the significant areas of the map. While many players tend to locate different kinds of forests or similar biomes while scouting, they often overlook the tundra biomes in the game.

The snowy tundra biome, in particular, is desolate but beautiful with a better-looking variant. The ice spikes biome is named after the tall ice spike structures located inside it.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

Best Minecraft building seeds with ice spikes in The Wild Update

7) Ice spikes near shipwreck (Seed: -6002410844389446864)

The area is unique to build in (Image via Minecraft)

This seed spawns players in a taiga biome overlooking a gigantic frozen ocean biome. The taiga has a ruined portal to the immediate south of the spawn area, which can be accessed for a quick trip to the nether.

The frozen ocean beside the taiga biome, though large, does not contain an ice spikes biome. It can, however, be found at coordinates 485, 64, 922.

The area is unique to build in because of a gigantic frozen ocean surrounding it and a shipwreck due south.

6) Large ice spikes biome (Seed: 2101105189892642761)

The large ice spike biome (Image via Minecraft)

This see spawns users inside a forest biome with tons of bees around them. While the immediate surroundings don't have much to offer, they can head to coordinates -1496, 117, -1376 to find a small patch of land covered in the ice spikes biome.

This leads to a huge ice spikes island perfect for building structures like a fortress or snow castle.

5) Ice spikes village (Seed: 1001)

This Minecraft seed has a windswept forest at coordinates -1690, -1860 that continues to expand for a large chunk of the area and eventually ends up near a village inside an ice spikes biome. This provides tons of basic building materials like wood and other decorative materials like leaf blocks and flowers.

The coordinates for the village are -1540, -880. Snow villages are some of the game's most beautiful structures, let alone pair them with ice spikes.

Gamers can build custom igloos within the ice spikes biome. A lush cave can also be found at coordinates -96, -576.

4) Ice spikes island (Seed: -1343239256355365816)

This Minecraft seed contains a sizeable ice spikes island in the middle of a frozen lake. It is surrounded by a colossal snowy biome, with snow and ice as far as the eye can see.

The ice spikes biome on the island is isolated from the rest of the area around it, making it seem quite special. The island would be the perfect site to try and build a snow castle (if some terrain shifting could be done, as the ice spikes might block some of the construction processes).

Players may visit the island to set up a house or collect resources like packed ice. The coordinates for the island are -63, 107, -169, and it contains a large spike in the middle that looks like a tower.

3) Ice spikes spawn (Seed: -3303177360362155649)

This Minecraft seed spawns users directly in an ice spikes biome. Without a proper food source and other materials, snowy biomes like ice spike biomes can be pretty deadly to them.

This is because nothing of value is found here, while hostile mobs can still spawn in the vicinity. However, once gamers have collected enough materials like wood, ores, and food to build and survive, they can use the biome to build a base or for other fancy construction projects.

2) Ice spikes and village near spawn (Seed: 6021741797816643851)

This Minecraft seed spawns players in a substantial windswept forest biome with tons of water and mountainous terrain around it. They should have no problems starting a small farm near spawn.

Moving forward, users can locate a few villages around the windswept forest biome as well as an ice spikes biome. Another entry with a windswept forest biome is where they can get tons of wood to start building.

The ice spikes biome is an excellent area to start building, as gamers can have the space to themselves, occasionally traveling to the village for supplies and trading.

1) Ice spikes near village and canyon (Seed: 5181582821955781528)

This Minecraft seed has a great set of terrain-based entities ready for players as they spawn. At coordinates (97, 1), they can find a large plains biome containing a village and a canyon.

This leads to an extensive network of caves that can net users some quality ores and minerals. Moving on from the canyon, they enter an ice spikes biome, which they can freely explore and even use to build in since they have shelter in the village.

A great idea for this particular ice spikes biome would be for gamers to start their own snow village, as they can easily transport the villagers from the adjacent village.

