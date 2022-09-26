7 best Minecraft 1.19 seeds for September 2022

Minecraft has the capability to generate countless different worlds thanks to the game's seed-generation algorithms. As a result, players are always looking for interesting new worlds to experience and share with their friends and fellow members of the community.

With so many new Minecraft seeds being discovered, it never hurts to take a look at some of the more interesting ones that have cropped up in a given month. Furthermore, players can use tools such as Chunkbase to generate and find new seeds worth using as well.

Even after the 1.19 update, there are still a ton of seeds worth checking out regardless of whether you're a new player or a Minecraft veteran. Below, readers can find a few awesome seeds to take advantage of in version 1.19.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Minecraft: Great seeds to try after The Wild Update

1) 192019146 (Java Only)

Players can explore this seed's woodland mansions right from the spawn (Image via Mojang)

Woodland mansions are dangerous locations in Minecraft, but they also have plenty of riches. If players would like to explore them quickly, they can use this particular Java Edition seed to do so.

They will begin right inside a dark forest biome with two mansions located at (X: 141, Y: 74, Z: -336) and (X: 208, Y: 63, Z: 45) respectively. They will likely want to gear up before they venture into these mansions, but the potential rewards are well worth the investment.

2) -5610880929598229479

Players won't lack for lava and ores in this seed (Image via Mojang)

Lava and mineral ores are both important resources in Minecraft, and players can find both in abundance with this seed. To make things even better, it's located directly underneath their snowy spawn point.

By simply digging downward from their spawn point (not straight down, mind), players can find huge flowing pools of lava as well as a plethora of different ores to mine. One of the larger pools can be found at (X: -64, Y: -43, Z: 319), making it an excellent location to collect lava or create obsidian blocks.

3) 2218715947278290213 (Different number of villages for Java and Bedrock)

One of multiple villages found on this seed's island spawn (Image via Mojang)

Survival islands in Minecraft can be both challenging and rewarding. And yet, some are much more manageable than others. For example, this seed provides a total of four villages on its spawn island, giving players plenty of free items and the opportunity to trade for materials.

It's important to note that the villages will only spawn on the Java version of this seed, though Bedrock players will still find at least one village as well.

4) -7512288024976295981

This seed provides a great starting area for building (Image via Mojang)

If Minecraft players are looking for a cozy location for their next build, this seed should be in consideration. In this case, they will begin in a pleasant plains valley, completely surrounded by hills. They can find a few trees here to get them started, as well as a small amount of water for various tasks.

Bedrock Edition players who utilize this seed can also find a village outside of their immediate confines at (X: -280, Z: 104) with a ruined Nether portal nearby at (X: -328, Z: 24) for some extra loot and trading opportunities.

5) -1381486679527427600

Biome variety is on display with this particular seed (Image via Chunkbase)

While no spawn point in Minecraft has every available biome (that we know of), this seed does a great job at providing plenty of area diversity. Players begin in a jungle, but can find forest, plains, savannah, and dark forest biomes in multiple directions from spawn.

Even better, Java Edition players can find a village at (X: -304, Z: 48). Bedrock Edition players can find one too, but they'll need to travel a bit farther away to the coordinates (X: -280, Z: -408).

6) -5514178529536197265

This seed's Ancient Cities are very close to home (Image via Mojang)

For Minecraft's Deep Dark biome explorers, this seed offers plenty of opportunity to check out Ancient Cities. They can find three Ancient Cities directly within the badlands biome they spawn in, in both Bedrock and Java Editions.

Java Edition players can find their cities at (X: -376, Y: -51, Z: 136), (X: -376, Y: -51, Z: -376), and (X: -1,032, Y: -51, Z: 136). Meanwhile, Minecraft Bedrock players can find their Ancient Cities at (X: -200, Y: -51, Z: 72), (X: -600, Y: -51, Z: 136), and (X: 40, Y: -51, Z: 504).

7) 141280768 (Bedrock-only)

This seed provides a great amount of materials to help players start their survival on a good footing (Image via Chunkbase)

Survival Mode in Minecraft can be difficult, especially when a player's starting seed in in consideration. However, this Bedrock Edition world makes things substantially easier. This is due to the nearby village at (X: 104, Z: -312), which is adjacent to a large ravine.

The ravine has a high chance to yield diamond ore at the bottom, giving players easy access to the rare resource. Furthermore, an additional village at (X: -392, Z: -360) is close to an abandoned mineshaft (X: -536, Z: -232).

To make things even better, Minecraft players can find a good amount of battle at (X: -984, Z: 120). At this location, they will find a village adjacent to a pillager outpost, and there's even a stronghold underneath the village as well.

