 7 best Minecraft Bedrock Edition seeds for rare biomes

Minecraft Bedrock is one of the game’s most popular versions. It is available on several platforms like PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and Android and iOS-based mobiles.

Furthermore, the PC version of the Bedrock Edition, titled “Windows 10 Edition,” is now being offered free for all Java Edition players. It adds an enormous number of new users to the title’s already thriving community.

Events like this often call for catchy and attractive content. In Minecraft, this can be achieved through some world seeds that have unusual and rare qualities.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer’s opinions.

Minecraft seeds: What are the best Bedrock 1.19 seeds to play now?

7) Swamp around village (Seed:618942075558609331)

The village seed around a mangrove biome (Image by Minecraft)

Villages are some of the most welcome sites Minecraft gamers tend to discover throughout their travels around the Minecraft world. They offer food, shelter, weapons, armor, trades, blocks, company, beds, and so much more.

This seed spawns a village inside a small desert biome surrounded by a massive mangrove swamp biome. The coordinates for it are 872, 79, 744.

6) Trio of villages (Seed: -8507896882397867596)

One of the villages beside a pillager tower (Image via Minecraft)

Like the last Minecraft seed, this one has to do with villages. However, it is much more abundant in loot and other resources.

The seed spawns players in a jungle biome beside a river, and multiple ravines can be found around this area. However, the best features of this seed lie at three different coordinates.

Three uniquely generated villages lie in various places around the map, two of which generate beside pillager outposts. It makes for great use of the raid event. As for the third village, it spawns with a jungle temple inside it.

5) Double portal (Seed: -499732733)

The two strongholds in this seed (Image via chunkbase)

This seed is relatively popular among users as it has already been a subject of interest. The reason for this is that, during the Minecraft 1.19 update, it used to spawn an incomplete end portal.

However, the changes in the generation of this seed are a lot better this time. The 1.19 version of this seed generates the same stronghold but with two end portals.

4) Mangrove and Jungle island (Seed: -7135175970849399448)

The jungle and mangrove island seed (Image via Minecraft)

Islands in survival mode are popular places for survival gamers to explore. They help emulate the perfect survival scenario: a player stranded on an island with limited resources and loot on the line.

This seed spawns them on an island containing two biomes: a jungle and a mangrove swamp biome. Both collectively cover the entire island, which can make for quite the adventure as far as survival users are concerned.

3) Double Stronghold (Seed: 2214026137733107130)

The double stronghold seed (Image via Chunkbase)

This seed spawns gamers at the edge of a forest and birch forest biome. A ravine can be seen close to the spawn if they head east.

However, the best feature about this seed is a structure players encounter towards the end of the game: the stronghold.

This seed has not one but two strongholds adjacent to each other. The first stronghold is found at 924, -52, 1336, while the second is at 766, -8, 1304.

In addition, both strongholds have end portal rooms that are near side by side as well. It gives users double the loot and a second portal to go through in case something goes wrong with the first one.

2) Woodland Mansion near spawn (Seed: -3438917895862152127)

Woodland Mansions are unique and rare (Image via Minecraft)

Woodland Mansions always give gamers a reason to celebrate. Not only are they quite rare, but they also possess tons of features that allow players to proceed further within the game.

As they might have guessed, the main attraction of this seed is a Woodland Mansion. Unlike its other “regularly” generated counterparts, the mansion is found pretty close to the user’s spawn.

Its coordinates are 240, 70, -846. Inside, gamers can expect to find lots of hostile mobs, creatures like allays, and loot.

1) Blended Ancient City (Seed: 2837031034737048010)

The dripstone-laden ancient city (Image via Minecraft)

At first glance, this seed might look like a reasonably common seed. However, this seed’s real “magic” delves deep underground at coordinates -999, -39, 28.

At the coordinates above, players can find one of the biggest ancient cities they’ll ever see.

While the structure is quite splendid to look at, it also enables users to witness how erratic and random the game’s world generation process tends to be. The ancient city seems to have merged with two other structures.

The first is a dripstone cave, which is apparent as a massive chunk of the cave ceiling is covered with stalactites with water dripping from them. The other structure is a mineshaft that cuts right down the middle of the city.

