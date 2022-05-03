10 best Minecraft bed designs and build hacks (2022)

A bed is a significantly important block in Minecraft, but players can spruce the block up with decorations and designs to make it appear much better visually.

Minecraft players can create a much more ornate and impressive bed design using other blocks. Compared to simply placing a bed block down in a location, using these designs and visual hacks can make for a much better-looking bedding situation.

If users are improving their home or base's visuals, it doesn't hurt to add decorations to their interiors as much as possible, including their single or double block. As 2022 has continued, there are many designs worth considering.

Awesome Minecraft bed designs worth trying

10) Bunk bed w/ book and crafting table

This design is pleasing while retaining a crafting table for function (Image via u/HamstersForAll, Reddit)

This design is effective and relatively compact, allowing gamers to utilize their bed without taking up significant space. Made with wooden trapdoors, a few slabs, a lantern, a lectern, a barrel, ladders, a crafting table, and a flower pot, this particular build should be straightforward to build due to the ease of access of its materials.

It can take a little time to ensure that the "frame" of trapdoors is pointing in the correct direction since trapdoors can be a little tricky to place. However, once the build is complete, players will have a miniaturized bed frame complete with a crafting table for their immediate crafting needs.

9) Draped banner canopy bed

For users who like curtains on their bed, this build utilizes banners to do so (Image via TinyCraft/YouTube)

A design utilizing trapdoor, unlit campfires, and Minecraft's colored banners, this bed design utilizes banners as curtains to accent the outside of the bed. Because banners are used in this build, gamers have a wide range of customizations at their disposal, not only in color but also in customizable patterns by using work blocks like the loom.

Barrels are also placed in the bed's interior, allowing for quick storage if Minecraft players need it.

8) Lantern overhang bedframe

This design remains compact while also creating a pleasing overhang complete with a lantern for light (Image via Gay-Slime/Tumblr)

A simple and effective build utilizing mostly wooden planks, Minecraft's easiest resource to access, this bed design sports a unique shape and plenty of functionality. The planks create an overhang, bracketed by trapdoors for style.

A lantern hangs from the top of the overhang over the bed, providing soft lighting. Furthermore, the bed design is accented with a miniature painting, two chests, a potted plant, and a bookcase block for additional style.

The chests won't work in this design's configuration, so some Minecraft players may want to switch to barrels for functionality.

7) Gravestone bed

This spooky bed design can be placed just about anywhere in a Minecraft world (Image via Spudetti/YouTube)

For Minecraft users looking for a darker design, this might be their pick. By utilizing a trapdoor over dirt blocks and dead bushes, they can open the trapdoor and use the bed placed underground.

A cobblestone cross complete with a signed plaque marks the location of the "deceased" as they rest. If gamers have wondered what it might be to sleep like a zombie, this design can be lots of fun and can be placed just about anywhere outdoors.

6) Overhead bed w/ workstation

This design is similar to a previously listed build, but features an expanded workstation (Image via Minecraft Designs)

Similar to the tenth entry on this Minecraft list, this design keeps a similar nature while expanding the work area at the bottom of the build. Bookshelves are used as the primary frame, complete with a ladder and purpur blocks to hold the bed in place.

At the bottom of the workstation, players can find a jukebox, a lectern, a nice carpet, and a purpur chair to complete the appearance. A lovely item frame also hangs in the workstation for additional flair.

This build is compact while still appearing quite lovely in any shelter or house.

5) Double survival beds

A bed build primarily focused on function over form, complete with storage and work blocks(Image via One Team/YouTube)

The best part of this build's form is its ease of building in Minecraft. Made almost entirely out of wooden stairs and planks, this build focuses heavily on being a one-stop location for crafting in addition to being a bed frame.

The wooden planks and stairs are built upwards into a nearby wall, with slabs supporting the upper chests while whole wooden plank blocks support the lower chests. The beds rest under and beside the chests, and floor-level crafting tables and a central furnace ensure that users have plenty of crafting to do right after they hop out of bed.

4) Canopy bed w/ hidden storage step

This may seem like an average canopy bed, but it keeps a nice compact area for storage (Image via Minecraft Designs)

Built primarily from barrels, fence blocks, and trapdoors, this bed design uses banners for a canopy appearance. However, one of the biggest pluses is its trapdoors at the foot of the bed, which can be opened and contains storage blocks such as chests.

This is a very convenient amenity that can be hidden entirely to not disrupt the overall aesthetic of the bed. Minecraft gamers can also utilize this trapdoor concept to place things like furnaces, crafting tables, and more if they're so inclined.

3) Modern bed w/ lighting

It may not have a lot of frills, but this bed build looks excellent in modern house designs (Image via Anantrup/YouTube)

A sleek and appealing bed design for Minecraft builders, this build incorporates nether quartz into its design to give it a modern appearance. Three bed blocks ensure that more than one player can sleep in it if necessary, and accompanying end rods make for a pleasing modern lighting solution over lanterns or torches.

The nether quartz in the build ensures that this design goes very well with modern mansions or homes without breaking the overall presentation.

2) Compact double bed w/ bookshelves

A bed design such as this is an ideal blend between visual quality and ease of building (Image via Gorillo, YouTube)

A perfect build for Minecraft users who don't have a lot of materials on-hand, this bed design keeps things simple while still being visually appealing. Trapdoors construct the outside frame flush with the wall, while bookshelf blocks line the interior, with a nice painting in the center.

Carpet blocks line the floor around the bed itself, complementing whatever color the bed blocks take. It won't take many materials to create and still looks very good.

Minecraft gamers sometimes air for the simpler builds over the more complex ones, and this design is a perfect example.

1) Aquarium bed

Add a little aquatic appeal to your beds with this Minecraft build (Image via Indian Noobie/YouTube)

This build is similar to the bookshelf bed but with a natural twist thrown in. Minecraft players can build it much like the previous bed but can utilize nether quartz and end rods to create a small frame fit for an aquarium.

By using glass blocks, some coral, and a little seaweed, they can create an aquarium to pair with their double bed. With a few potted plants complete with leaf block hedges, this build is simple to make while still looking fabulous.

The added aquarium and hedge elements make an excellent addition to keep the bed design from seeming too artificial.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Ravi Iyer