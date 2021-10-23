How to make soul lantern in Minecraft

Following the 1.16 Nether update, Minecraft got a new light source: soul light. There are a few forms of this new light, and they glow a different color than the regular light sources. For example, soul torches are blue instead of the familiar orange yellow color. The same goes for a soul campfire: it's blue as well. Naturally, one can imagine how a soul lantern might look.

Spoiler alert: it is also blue, and it's one of the cooler lighting items that Minecraft players have access to. It's a bit more difficult to craft, so here's what players need to do to get one.

Crafting a soul lantern in Minecraft

The crafting recipe for a soul lantern only requires two items to be placed into the crafting grid: one soul torch and eight iron nuggets (one iron ingot can be broken down into nine nuggets, so that's not too difficult to part with). The most difficult part of this recipe is the soul torch.

In order to craft a soul torch, players will need the traditional items for a torch (one stick and one coal or charcoal). They will also need one block of either soul sand or soil. This is the tricky part because these only spawn in the Nether.

Soul torches also burn blue, different from their counterpart. Image via Minecraft

The Nether is full of danger, but players will need to venture inside to get soul sand or soil to make a soul torch, and subsequently, a soul lantern. There are biomes, like the soul sand valley, but these blocks can also be found in clusters in other Nether biomes. One block will be used for one crafting recipe, so if Minecraft players want more, they'll need to mine more blocks.

Once they have it, they can craft the torches, which will then be used in the soul lantern recipe. After that, they can place them in their world. A great aspect of soul lanterns (and regular lanterns) is that they can be hung from the bottom of a block as well as placed on one.

