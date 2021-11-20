How to use a banner in Minecraft?

Banners are a decorative item in Minecraft. They are used to display all kinds of patterns and images in Minecraft. Through intricate designing, almost any image or design can be modified onto a banner.

There are tons of different designs that can be applied to a Minecraft banner, many of which only require a simple item placed in the loom. Here's how to make banners, design them and use them.

Making, designing and using banners in Minecraft

Banners can be found naturally in the world in a few places, but are usually crafted. One stick and six wools will craft a banner, but they can also be acquired in a level 5 trade from shepherd villagers. Orange colored ones can also be found in savanna villages.

Once players have banners, they can design them to create the perfect look with a loom. The crafting recipe requires only a few items that aren't that difficult to acquire.

Looms are used to design banners. (Image via Minecraft)

Two wooden planks and two strings will craft a loom. The planks don't have to be the same kind. After that, it can be used by anyone who clicks. The only other use for it is to assign the shepherd profession to a villager.

Putting the banner in the loom with a brick block will produce a brick pattern. Adding a dye to any banner pattern (or just a banner) will result in changing the color. However, crafting banners with dyed wool will also make the banner a certain color.

Adding vines will create a patterned border. Placing the dye in the corner makes a square design on the banner.

In that regard, a creeper head put with a banner makes a creeper symbol. An oxeye daisy will make a flower symbol, while a Wither skeleton skull will make a skull and crossbones. Coupled with these, an enchanted golden apple will result in the official Mojang logo. These are rare and difficult items to obtain.

Once players have the banner(s) they want, they can place them. They are placed on blocks, but will need to have at least one block of space below them for the rest of the banner to hang down.

Minecraft players can place it from a block and have nothing below it and it will stay. The top half of the two-block tall banner needs to be on another block, not the bottom half.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul