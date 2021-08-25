How to get every banner design in Minecraft

Banners can be used to display all kinds of patterns and images in Minecraft. Through intricate designing and lots of effort, almost any image or design can be modified onto a banner.

There are already several base banner designs in Minecraft that are pretty simple to acquire. Here's how to get them.

Getting banner designs in Minecraft

In order to do anything with banners, a loom is required. Fortunately, it's an easy recipe. Two strings and two wooden planks are all that is needed. The recipe to craft a banner is also easy. One stick and six wools will craft a banner. The color of the wool will determine the color of the banner.

When adding a pattern to a banner, the placement in the crafting grid is of the utmost importance. Placing six dyes of whatever color to the top, bottom, left or right of the banner will affect how it turns out. A diagonal pattern is made with just three dyes, placed accordingly.

Using three in a horizontal pattern will make a single stripe across the banner. Four dyes with the banner in the middle row will make vertical stripes appear. An X shape in dyes (5) will make an X and a cross shape will make a cross.

Combining the banner with a brick block will make a brick gradient. Adding dye to the recipe will change the color of the bricks. Using dye and vines will create a patterned border. One dye in a corner can make a square on the banner.

Base: Orange Banner

A triangle is made with three dyes at the top or bottom of the banner. Three dyes at the top or bottom will make "teeth" appear, while one dye in the center of the crafting grid makes a single dot in the center of the banner.

A creeper head makes a creeper symbol, and adding dye to it will change the color. The same can be said for an oxeye daisy (which will make a flower symbol), a Wither skeleton skull (a skull and crossbones), and an enchanted golden apple (the Mojang logo).

These designs can be combined and used in conjunction to create even more designs.

The Mojang logo, made using an enchanted golden apple. Image via Minecraft

