How to use ender chests efficiently in Minecraft

As of now, there are four types of storage blocks in Minecraft: chests, ender chests, barrels and shulker boxes. In the next Caves & Cliffs update, a new item called the Bundle will be added to Minecraft, in which players can store items as well.

Ender chests are fascinating blocks in the game. They work very differently compared to regular chests. All ender chests in the game are connected to each other. If a player stores an item in one of them, they can acquire it from any other ender chest. Items stored in these chests are safe from other players. Therefore, ender chests are the best for storing valuables like diamonds on survival Minecraft servers.

Players can obtain them from treasure rooms of end cities or craft them on a crafting table. The crafting recipe for ender chests is quite simple. Players need to place eight obsidian blocks on all the edges and one eye of the ender in the center of the crafting grid.

Tips for using ender chests efficiently in Minecraft

Keep more ender chests in the ender chest

A stack of ender chests stored in an ender chest (Image via Minecraft)

Players should always keep extra ender chests inside an ender chest. If the player has access to more ender chests, they will be able to place many of them in an area they are working in.

This way, the player won't have to go back and forth to use the chest or constantly break and place it around the base. As ender chests can be stacked, players can keep up to 64 ender chests in one ender chest while using only one slot.

Store essential tools, blocks and items

Some essential items to keep in an ender chest (Image via Minecraft)

To avoid traveling back to their base for tools or blocks, players should store backup tools in the ender chest. A Silk Touch pickaxe is something players should always have in their ender chest.

This will be very helpful for players building a structure or mining far away from their base. They will not have to obtain blocks or craft items and can focus on their project.

Players should also store a couple of shulker boxes in their ender chest as well. They can later be used to store many more items and blocks. Players can also keep shulkers of different colors to easily identify which box has what items.

A couple of stacks of blocks like cobblestone can also come in handy at times, like when the player needs to climb up a ravine. Players must also keep at least one stack of food in the ender chest.

