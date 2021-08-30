Top 5 unique ways to find diamonds in Minecraft

Diamonds are some of the most precious resources in Minecraft that players can obtain in several ways. One of the most reliable sources of diamonds are their ores which are generated in the Overworld.

They can be found mostly between Y levels 2 and 15. Players can only mine a diamond ore using an iron pickaxe or better. If anything else is used, the ore will break and the player will not get the diamond.

5 most creative ways to find diamonds in Minecraft

5) X-ray glitch

Most players are unaware of the number of glitches that exist in Minecraft. X-rays are one of the oldest and most useful glitches in the game that players can use to see through walls of caves and locate diamond ores.

To do this, players need to stand in a composter and push themselves downwards using a piston. They may have to use a potion of night vision if there is no light source in the cave like a lava pool.

4) TNT mining

A TNT block above a diamond ore (Image via Minecraft)

When a TNT block explodes close to a regular block in Minecraft, it breaks and drops it. Players can then collect the dropped item. Using this game mechanic, players can strip-mine using TNT and expose or break diamond ores and acquire them.

3) Looting weaponsmith houses

A weaponsmith's house (Image via Minecraft)

Villages are a great source of loot in the early phases of a player's journey. Not only do they provide valuable food items and iron tools, but some weaponsmith houses also have diamonds hidden inside the chests. If the player gets lucky, they might find multiple diamonds in there.

2) Exploring end cities with an elytra

Player flying over an end city with an elytra (Image via Minecraft)

End cities are known for having quality loot in Minecraft. In the past, players have found end cities with more than 40 diamonds along with numerous enchanted diamond tools and armor. Using an elytra, players can fly from one end city to the other and collect the loot generated inside the chests.

1) Finding buried treasures

Out of all the structures generated in a Minecraft world, buried treasures have the highest probability of having diamonds in them. The chances of players finding up to two diamonds in a buried treasure are 59.9%.

Players need to use buried treasure maps to locate them. They can acquire these maps from shipwrecks and underwater ruins.

