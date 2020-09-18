Survival mode might not be the most popular genre in Minecraft, but it has a dedicated following of its own. Survival gameplay can be simple, yet so much fun. With Minecraft, players have the option of playing either a simple survival mode or a hardcore survival mode, which is of course way more challenging.

Survival Island is a recurring theme in the Minecraft gameplay. Most of the gamers have a Castaway fantasy, where they wake up as the lone survivor on an island and must do whatever it takes to survive.

If you’re looking for your own Robinson Crusoe fantasy, then you should try some of the following Minecraft seeds.

5 best Minecraft seeds for survival islands

1) Jungle Island

Jungle Island (Image credits: Minecraft-seeds.com)

Jungle Island is a great seed for Minecraft players who want a wholesome survival experience. The seed generates a world where you spawn on a medium-sized island with a stunning jungle.

You’ll have plenty of trees to help you build your shelter and a cave or two to explore and gather resources. The island itself is so beautiful that building can be made even more fun.

Seed Code: 05020703

2) Starting Big

Advertisement

Starting Big (Image credits: Minecraft-seeds.com)

This Minecraft seed is perfect for players who want the complete survival experience, but without the extreme challenges. The seed helps you spawn on an island very close to an ice biome.

More than that, if you swim to the mainland, you’ll find a village, a ravine, and a lot of good loot to get your hands on!

Seed Code: -222843114633453212

3) Survival Islands with an Ocean Monument

Survival Island with Ocean Monument (Image credits: Minecraft-seeds.com)

This particular seed drops you on a couple of islands that are the perfect setting for your new survivalist adventure. Next to one of the islands, you’ll spot a submerged ocean monument right off the coast.

Do be careful as you traverse the monument, and make sure that you get your hands on some good loot to get you started.

Seed Code: -9191030541317174164

4) Small Island

Small Island (Image credits: Minecraft-seeds.com)

This Minecraft seed is perfect for survival enthusiasts who like challenges when it comes to island survival. You spawn on an island, which is pretty small, having only a few trees and one cave to explore.

The challenge of survival will be tough, given the scarcity of resources. Challenge yourself and see how long you can survive without leaving the island.

Seed Code: 5892019018549367076

5) Islands and Shipwrecks

Islands and Shipwrecks (Image credits: Minecraft-seeds.com)

What’s more realistic than an island survival challenge with multiple shipwrecks dotting the coastline? That’s exactly what you get with this Minecraft seed.

You spawn on a couple of islands, which have around five or six different shipwrecks in and around the area.

Seed Code: -5313077666817127470