Top 7 cool Minecraft 1.19.2 seeds

Minecraft is a game full of surprises and fascinating elements. The developers have ensured that players can do almost anything. This includes building aerial bombers using TNT as well as making detailed cities and towns.

Each newly generated map in the game is different and is assigned a string of numbers or alphabets called a seed. A seed becomes the identity of its map and makes finding unique features on it easier for players. This article will focus on seven seeds that have cool features.

7 cool Minecraft seeds players need to check out

7) Snowy Mountain with villages (Seed: 3609195531708178749)

This Minecraft seed features two villages that generate inside a beautiful snowy valley, making both the top and bottom of the nearby mountain a sight to behold. The first village is found towards the east of spawn, and at coordinates 160, 32, it is the closest one.

The second village can be found at coordinates 160, -176, a few hundred blocks northeast of the spawn. In addition to this, a ruined portal can be found close by, at coordinates 280, 152.

6) Semi-flooded cave (Seed: 2360843)

Minecraft’s world generation can be irregular at times, allowing for a map’s features to branch out and adapt accordingly. Water bodies are an example of this phenomenon. For instance, the seed mentioned in this entry has a small underground pool, and a meager amount of its water makes its way down farther. The only reason for this is the absence of two blocks within the pool’s boundaries. The coordinates for the water body are -886 66 -227.

5) Snowy seed (Seed: 8316272848031540805) bedrock

This Minecraft Bedrock seed offers another gigantic area filled with snow and features based on ice. Players spawn in a high-altitude area that consists of windswept hills and their “gravelly” counterparts. Along with this, a small windswept forest can also be found adjacent to the hills.

The snowy area in question can be located east of spawn, where gamers will notice a large field of snowy plains, a village at coordinates 264, 88, and multiple ravines as well as mineshafts. The best part about the area, however, is the presence of an ice spikes biome farther east.

4) Hidden forest (Seed: 497513729375483465) bedrock

This Minecraft Bedrock edition seed spawns the player in another snowy plains biome; however, this time, it's a bit smaller. A frozen ocean is located close by, and it changes into a cold ocean as players move eastward. A small ruin can be found close to spawn (southeast) as well.

One of the best features of this seed lies at coordinates -8, 267, -780. While the entire area is enveloped in a large snowy taiga, players can find a small forest hidden away inside this biome. It only generates for a few hundred blocks and can be just what survival players need when playing in this seed.

3) Multiple POIs (Seed: -2186310510688477004)

This Minecraft seed spawns players in a snowy plains biome, much like the last one. A snowy beach can be found a few blocks away to the south. In this location, players can find some buried treasure as well as a ravine. Additionally, a small plains biome can be located east of the spawn, a few hundred blocks away.

There are multiple points of interest in this seed, starting with two merged villages a few blocks from spawn. The villages are found in the middle of an ice spikes biome. If players keep moving westward, they’ll find a lava pool and a huge cave.

2) Large Mesa (Seed: -1918893729843628557) bedrock

Mesa or “Badlands” biomes are some of the most interesting and beautiful things in Minecraft. They’re made of enormous mountains of red sand and terracotta. They also feature a ton of mineshafts that are almost completely barren if one ignores the presence of sticks.

In the case of this bedrock seed, players can find a huge cave inside a badlands biome at coordinates -814, 94, 1842. The cave can be exploited for its resources, while the biome can be used to farm terracotta for building.

1) Interesting Lush Sinkhole (Seed: 340883181811974)

This Java Edition seed spawns Minecraft players in a large, jagged peaks biome with two ravines right beside it. The snowy biome spans over 2000 blocks and has as many as nine Ancient Cities in that radius. Another structure in the vicinity is a Pillager Outpost that can be found around 200 blocks northeast of spawn.

However, one of the most fascinating features of this seed is the sinkhole that lies beside the jagged peaks biome. The hole has a fully generated cold ocean inside it, along with a gigantic lush cave that can provide any player with enough resources to last a lifetime.

