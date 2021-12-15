What are mountain biomes in Minecraft 1.18? All players need to know

As a major component in Minecraft's 1.18 update, mountains were reworked in a pretty big way, adding biomes to the enlarging mountain ranges now capable of generating within the game.

Mountain biomes are now the name given to six distinct biomes that can be found either on a mountain's slopes or at their peaks. Depending on the location, three biomes are capable of generating on slopes, and three on the mountain peaks. For the most part, these biomes are cold or snowy in temperature, though there are two in particular that have a chance of spawning at a temperate climate, and one in particular that can even generate in a lush variation.

Minecraft: Breaking down the new mountain biomes

New biomes are always a welcome addition for Minecraft players (Image via Mojang)

Although players will have plenty to explore with the new mountain biomes, it helps to know a little bit about them and how they differ in Minecraft. Though they share more similarities than differences, it's worth knowing these contrasts in order to tell the different mountain biomes apart. A breakdown can be found below:

Slope Biomes

Meadows - A grassy Minecraft biome that bears resemblance to standard plains biomes. Mobs such as sheep, rabbits, and donkeys are capable of spawning here. A small assortment of flowers can be found in this biome, as well as one tree, which will always feature a bee nest attached to it. Villages and pillager outposts can also generate in meadows, making meadows the only mountain biome capable of containing villages.

Peak Biomes

Jagged Peaks - Cold, pointy, and filled to the brim with stone, jagged peaks are biomes can reach very high into the clouds and often feature a solid stash of ores. Goats are the only mob players should expect to see here with any regularity, though they share the same spawn chances as windswept hills like many mountain biomes.

