5 best Minecraft 1.19.2 seeds for biomes

When Minecraft players spawn into a new world, it's generally in one of the few biomes. Plains, taiga forests, deserts, and even mountain biomes are the most common ones, but they're far from the best. There are so many unique biomes and subbiomes in Minecraft, aided by the addition of two new ones in the 1.19 update.

Biomes like Mushroom Fields, Badlands, Dense Jungles, and Extreme Hills are very difficult to find. Crafters might travel for thousands of blocks and never find them. The best way to find anything specifically is to use a seed that generates it.

Seeds are good for finding structures, speedrunning, and yes, finding specific biomes. Here are the best ones to try out in the latest version of Minecraft.

Minecraft biome seeds that players have to try

5) Seed: 4009

A flower forest biome (Image via u/warmCabin, Reddit)

This Minecraft seed puts gamers in a flower forest right off the bat. It is not the rarest biome, but it is pretty uncommon.

A deep-dark biome, currently one of the most sought-after biomes, can be found at 77,-42,-40, and an Ancient City (the calling card for the deep dark) is not very far. It is located at 112,-35,-176.

To top it all off, this seed also has a Pillager Outpost at 0, 87, 112. A village can be found at 90, 70, 300, so there's plenty of loot available to make this biome useful while also providing a rare biome experience.

4) Seed: 1450778142214593647

Mangrove Swamps are the newest above-ground biome in the game. They don't have their own structures, but this seed alleviates the lack of structures found there to an extent. A village spawns there right beside it, making it the closest thing to an actual Mangrove Swamp village.

For a Mangrove Swamp, this is a strong seed. The presence of a village right there in the newest and one of the coolest biomes is an added bonus.

3) Seed: 2837031034737048010

Dripstone cave (Image via Mojang)

Dripstone caves were added to the cave biome system in update 1.17. They're still relatively new, which is why many players want to find them. That's easier said than done, though, which is why a seed like this is so valuable.

Mineshafts and Ancient Cities are also great underground structures, but are incredibly rare. Fortunately, this seed gives players a unique biome experience with the dripstone cave and features both structures.

At -999, -39, 28, an Ancient City has a dripstone cave by it and a mineshaft close by for a great looting experience.

2) Seed: -4474036629155014047

Mushroom Fields are the rarest biome in Minecraft. Finding one is very rare, which is why a seed that has it close by is shared around a lot. The only reason this isn't the top seed is because the Mushroom Fields biome is usually smaller than the others and doesn't have any actual trees. It can be hard to live there.

Nearby, this seed has a sprawling village and a shipwreck, so there's plenty of good loot to go around. The Mushroom Fields biome in this seed is rather large and is right near spawn.

1) Seed: 6306808076142139007

Allays in a Badlands biome (Image via Mojang)

The Badlands is one of the rarest and most beautiful Minecraft biomes. Like the desert, it's not great to live in, but it is tremendous to look at. This seed has a Badlands to the right of spawn on the map, and it's pretty sizeable.

There are a couple of villages, one of which has a Pillager Outpost right beside it, and a desert temple all within shouting distance. The spawn is in a Mangrove Swamp, too.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sohan Dasgupta