5 best Java seeds for Minecraft 1.19 update

The 1.19 update to Minecraft introduced a lot of new features. Two major biomes, the Deep Dark and Mangrove Swamp, have been added to the game and are quickly becoming quite popular. All three mobs, Allay, the Warden, and Frogs, have been popular, with Frogs potentially taking the cake.

The two biomes are arguably the biggest additions to the game. Both the Deep Dark and Mangrove Swamp offer reasons to visit them, but there's only one problem: they can be difficult to find.

The Mangrove Swamp is a sub-biome of the swamp, and Deep Dark can only be found underground. Neither can be command located, so what's the best way to find one? That would be using a seed.

Here are a few good Java seeds to try out in 1.19.

Minecraft seeds to try in Java Edition version 1.19

Note: The 1.18 update introduced seed universality, so seeds will work on both versions with minimal differences. The main differences occur when going from Java to Bedrock, but not vice versa.

5) Seed: 6705098208300174216

The Mangrove Swamp is a big part of the Minecraft 1.19 update, and players understandably want to find it. This Java seed, fortunately, gets gamers that opportunity. It also features a pretty unique biome generation. The Mangrove Swamp is a sub-biome of the swamp, but to see them merging and right next to each other is definitely interesting.

4) Seed: 1450778142214593647

Mangrove Swamps do not currently have their own generated structures, unlike deserts, regular swamps, and other biomes. Players have made their own, but Mojang hasn't added it in yet. However, this particular seed alleviates the lack of structures found there.

The seed is devoid of a Mangrove Swamp village because those don't exist. However, this village does generate right by the swamp, so it sort of counts.

3) Seed: -2110863992403414331

Good loot can be a dealbreaker for many Minecraft gamers. If a particular seed has good loot in it, like diamonds in a blacksmith chest, players are more inclined to try it out. This seed doesn't necessarily have that, but it has something even rarer.

Enchanted golden apples are probably the rarest item in the game. They cannot be crafted, so they have to be found. Finding three in one chest is an absolute steal and worth the trip to the chest.

2) Seed: -6709148406763899126

This seed puts players in a wonderful spawn. Gamers drop in right beside a village, which is always good for getting loot and other items. Additionally, this village has a Woodland Mansion right next to it, which is a huge bonus for a spawn point. This is because woodland Mansions are one of the most difficult structures to find, with most of them spawning tens of thousands of blocks away from spawn.

To make this seed even better, the stronghold happens to be below that first village. Strongholds are the most important and possibly rarest structures in Minecraft.

1) Seed: -457009213479927390

Ancient Cities are a new but extremely rare structure in 1.19. Just locating a regular Deep Dark with Sculk and Wardens is a challenge. Most of those that are found don't have an Ancient City in them, either.

A good Minecraft seed for 1.19 would provide an Ancient City somewhere near spawn, but this seed goes above and beyond. This particular seed, which works for both Bedrock and Java editions, has 10 Ancient Cities in a thousand-block radius. The closest one is found at -307, 63, 210.

Ancient Cities carry the best Minecraft loot of almost any generated structure, so this world will contain incredible items.

