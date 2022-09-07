4 best Minecraft 1.19 seeds for caves

Minecraft players love mining. It's a significant aspect of the game, which makes the activity both very important and fun. Moreover, it's almost impossible to play in a Survival world without venturing underground to do some mining.

Strip mining can be a good way of finding resources, but it can also be a bit boring. It's monotonous and doesn't yield worthwhile items all that often. Exploring caves is a lot more fun and often offers better results. Finding a good one, however, can be difficult. Taking that into consideration, here are a few seeds that present unique or rare caves to visit.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

Minecraft seeds with excellent caves for players to try

4) Seed: 2837031034737048010

Dripstone cave (Image via Mojang)

Dripstone caves were added to the cave biome list in the 1.17 update. That wasn't too long ago, which is why many gamers might have never got the chance to explore them. Finding these underground areas is not easy, though, so a seed like this is quite valuable.

Mineshafts and Ancient Cities are also great structures that are found in caves. They, too, are incredibly rare. Somehow, this seed gives players a unique biome experience featuring a dripstone cave as well as an Ancient City and Mineshaft.

At coordinates -999, -39, 28, the Ancient City has a dripstone cave nearby with a mineshaft not far from that.

3) Seed: 2814749802107550

Ravines are among the best caves (Image via Mojang)

This seed features one of the best kinds of caves: ravines. These are quite dangerous since they often come out of nowhere and often cause fall-damage deaths. However, they can be an excellent source of resources.

This seed has several ravines:

Ravine: -62 63 -41

Ravine: 71 53 54

Ravine: 19 17 -144

Ravine: -5 32 154

Ravine: -116 32 -138

Minecraft gamers can usually see from above if a ravine is worth exploring for ores. These areas also often have nice offshoot caves, which are quite easy to navigate, for an even more incredible mining experience.

2) Seed: -17777728277

Lush caves are arguably among the best biomes in the game. They don't offer any structures, but they have good loot and amazing visuals. These caves have plenty of blocks that can be mined and used to build, such as moss blocks, spores, dripleaves, and more. The biomes are also excellent sources of clay.

These caves were first added in the Minecraft 1.17 update and quickly became a fan favorite, but they're tough to find. If there are azalea trees above ground, then a lush cave is right below them; otherwise, players will just have to look for the biomes. Fortunately, this seed ensures gamers don't have to keep searching for lush caves for all eternity.

1) Seed: -457009213479927390

Ancient Cities are very rare in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Deep dark biomes are only found in caves. They are deep underground and are very scary, but if players can find one that has an Ancient City, then it's worth it. That said, deep dark biomes with just sculks and Wardens are hard to find as it is.

The majority of these Minecraft biomes don't even have Ancient Cities. Good seeds can place the latter somewhere close by, but this seed goes above and beyond. It has an unbelievable 10 Ancient Cities in a roughly one thousand-block radius. The nearest one is at -307, 63, 210.

These cities are incredibly valuable and are rare to find. They have arguably the best loot in the game, so finding one feels amazing, let alone 10.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh