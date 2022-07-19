8 best seeds to get diamonds in Minecraft 1.19.1

Diamonds are an incredibly important resource in the world of Minecraft. They are probably the most valuable resource the game has. Even with the introduction of Netherite in Minecraft 1.16, diamonds are arguably still the most important. Additionally, Netherite cannot be acquired without first having a diamond tool, weapon, or armor.

However, finding diamonds is not always easy. Sometimes, players get lucky in a cave or with a loot chest, but diamonds in Minecraft are often few and far between.

One way to easily find them is to use a seed that has them readily available, whether that's from a chest or coordinates near spawn. Here are several great Minecraft seeds that can get players diamonds quickly.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

Minecraft world seeds that will overwhelm players with diamonds

8) Seed: -961983443257142428

Chests can often have diamonds (Image via Reddit)

This seed has tons of desert villages in one biome, which makes it an excellent place to find diamonds potentially. A few other generated structures, like Woodland Mansions and Buried Treasure, can have diamonds, too. This seed has both of those structures fairly close by.

Woodland Mansion: -968, -664

Buried Treasure: -503, -151

Village: -208, -352

Village: -320, 160

Village: 560, 144

Village: 144, 368

Village: -176, 656

Village: 288, 864

Village: 544, 864

The villages are all fairly close together, making them the perfect areas to rack up diamonds without much effort.

7) Seed: -5727606342600852830

Buried treasure can have diamonds (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

Shipwrecks are another great option for finding diamonds. They usually give players a map that leads to buried treasure, one of the best loot chests for diamonds. This particular seed has five buried treasures nearby, which can make for a good diamond haul.

Village: -800, -464

Village: -784, 240

Ruined Portal: -392, -584

Ruined Portal: -984, -552

Ruined Portal: -1064, 40

Ruined Portal: -424, 120

Buried Treasure: -471, 73

Buried Treasure: -487, 217

Buried Treasure: -887, 9

Buried Treasure: -679, 841

Buried Treasure: -519, 953

This seed also has villages and ruined portals, which can have diamonds and other good loot.

6) Seed: 1669320484

Blacksmith chests can have incredible loot (Image via RAIDRON on Youtube)

Blacksmiths represent the best chance to find diamonds in a village. This particular seed has an incredible chest there. In it, players can find a full set of iron armor and a whopping 12 diamonds. That's enough for several tools and weapons, meaning this seed sets players on an immediate path to success.

5) Seed: -1309182856

Diamonds can generate in strange ways, but one of the strangest is when they generate inside a fossil. Fossils are extremely rare, and having one with diamonds in it is even rarer. This seed features a fossil at 3614, -48, -1201 with at least four diamond ores which can produce quite a few diamonds. This is worth trying for the rarity alone. However, it's also a good source of diamonds in general.

4) Seed:-1529047553837879581

A taiga village is not exactly a common type of village, making them all the more unique when players stumble across one. Fortunately, this particular village in this seed has several diamonds in a loot chest. Finding this village is like striking gold, only this time, it's striking diamonds. 307, 63, -821 are the coordinates for this village.

3) Seed: 2774966975061042177

Screenshot from @HelloOwO69 on Twitter

Finding diamonds in a blacksmith's chest is a rare occurrence in Minecraft. They don't generate in every village, and even the ones that have a blacksmith don't always have diamonds. This seed, which has a whopping six diamonds available in one chest, is a rarity. The only downside is that it is a Java seed, so the diamonds might not spawn in Bedrock.

Usually, thanks to seed parity in 1.18, going from Java to Bedrock isn't a problem, but there's no guarantee.

2) Seed: 2814749802107550

Ravines often have diamonds (Image via Mojang)

This seed features quite a few ravines. While this is arguably one of Minecraft's most dangerous types of caves, players should also know that they're usually an excellent source of diamonds.

Ravine: -62 63 -41

Ravine: 71 53 54

Ravine: 19 17 -144

Ravine: -5 32 154

Ravine: -116 32 -138

Minecraft gamers can usually see inside them from above and tell if they have diamonds or not. If they do, there's usually water in some places at the bottom to land safely.

1) Seed: -4406150980354303929

Mineshafts often have diamonds (Image via Mojang)

Once again, this seed has plenty of ravines for Minecraft players to explore. These will house diamonds and are an easy way to get in, get diamonds and get out without getting lost in a huge cave.

One of the ravines in this seed is absolutely massive, too. A bonus for Minecraft players is the presence of two mineshafts, which can have chests with diamonds in them, too.

Large Ravine: 70 43 -126

Ravine: 62 29 81

Ravine: -129 27 -49

Ravine: -45 27 131

Mineshaft: -8 -184

Mineshaft: 312 136

Exploring this Minecraft world will probably yield quite a few diamonds.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far