5 best places to find diamonds in Minecraft

Diamonds are Minecraft’s most coveted jewel.

Nearly every Minecraft player loves diamonds. They make strong and durable armor, tools, and weapons. However, many players end up spending tons of time searching for diamonds in a Minecraft world.

Although diamonds in Minecraft are considered rare and valuable items, there are luckily multiple ways to obtain them. Diamonds come in ores or as singular items in loot chests, so gamers have options when it comes to hunting down the precious gem.

Best places to look for diamonds in Minecraft

5) End City

Image via Minecraft

The end city is a distant structure all the way on the outer islands of the end dimension. It is known for having the best loot of any structure by far, and that includes diamonds.

However, end cities are somewhat difficult to get to. They cannot be reached until the game is beaten.

So while end cities are not ideal for finding diamonds early on in-game, they are almost always guaranteed to provide the precious metal later on. Gamers can even end up finding enchanted diamond items and skip the need for individual diamonds entirely while searching an end city.

4) Nether Fortress

Image via Minecraft

The nether fortress is a structure that nearly every Minecraft player has explored at least once. While on a mission to collect blaze rods to beat the game, it may be worth stopping for the various chests within a nether fortress

These structures have lots of loot chests, all of which have a chance of holding diamonds. The more chests within a fortress, the more likely it is that a player will find a diamond.

Notably, bastion remnants are also great places to find diamonds in the nether. However, bastions are less likely to hide diamonds than nether fortresses.

3) Shipwreck

Image via Minecraft

Shipwrecks are generally common structures within ocean biomes. They are also one of the best ways to find diamonds in Minecraft.

Shipwrecks often have two loot chests. There is usually a chance that one of them has incredible treasure, including diamonds.

Because shipwrecks are so common, they make finding diamonds a bit easier on players. Gamers can venture off into the wide open ocean and stop at every shipwreck they come across. This method will almost guarantee at least one diamond along the way.

2) Buried Treasure

Image via Minecraft

Once players find a buried treasure map in a shipwreck, they’ll want to follow the X expeditiously if they’re on the hunt for more diamonds.

Out of all the loot chests, buried treasure chests have the highest chance of containing a diamond. There is roughly a 50% chance that a buried treasure will generate with at least one diamond inside.

Unfortunately, not even buried treasure will guarantee a diamond. They do usually have other riches that may be of use, like iron or gold.

1) Underground

Image via Minecraft

Perhaps the best way to find diamonds in Minecraft is the old-fashioned, hands-on method. Searching for these precious metals underground will typically provide the most amount of diamonds. This method is better than any other in terms of sheer volume.

When mining for diamonds, gamers are likely to find more than one ore in a single spot, as diamond ore blocks typically generate in groups. Plus, when mining at the Y levels, players might even find multiple veins of diamond ore in one sitting.

Diamond ore is sometimes even exposed in underground caves or near lava pools. Especially with the Caves & Cliffs update, caves are now wider and deeper, making diamonds a bit easier to spot while exploring.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul