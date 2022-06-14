10 best seeds to find diamonds in Minecraft: Pocket Edition 1.19

Diamonds are always being sought out by Minecraft players, and this fact holds true even after the 1.19 Wild Update.

Though the process of finding diamonds changes slightly between Minecraft versions, players can help themselves out by using specific world seeds.

Even in Pocket Edition, players can utilize Bedrock Edition seeds to help themselves to a few diamonds early on.

It won't always be enough to make a full set of diamond armor and/or weapons, but starting with a few diamonds is certainly still helpful for players in a survival situation.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer

Minecraft: Pocket Edition seeds that offer diamonds via mining or looting

1) Diamond Ravines (8624896)

Multiple ravines placed right around this seed's spawn (Image via Chunkbase)

Ravines can be one of the easiest ways to mine diamonds in Minecraft. This is due in part to the fact that they can reach deep into the earth without requiring much digging on the player's part.

This seed is a great opportunity to dig for diamonds, as players can find no less than six ravines within a short distance of the spawn. Granted, the farthest ravines to the west will require a player to traverse a mountain to get to them, but they can certainly be worth the effort.

Players can find the ravines at the following coordinates:

(X: -64 Y: 21 Z: 18) (X: -54 Y: 30 Z: 79) (X: -15 Y: 37 Z: 74) (X: -198 Y: 20 Z: 63) (X: -160 Y: 51 Z: 184) (X: 130 Y: 22 Z: -64)

2) Quick Diamond and Armor Access (1669320484)

A blacksmith loot chest in this seed (Image via RAIDRON/Youtube)

Villages with blacksmith shops are excellent sources of diamonds in Minecraft. These shops often contain loot chests consisting of obsidian, armor, food and diamonds. This is what makes them a huge draw for speedrunners in particular.

This seed should offer more than a few diamonds if players are lucky. Once players spawn in, they can head to two different villages at (X: 296, Z: 120) and (X: 184, Z: -440) for looting.

The loot chests have randomized items, but players can always re-generate the seed if they don't find diamonds right away. There are also igloos that players can check out at (X: 152, Z: 40) and (X: 280, Z: -232).

3) Diamond Ore Within Fossil (-1309182856)

Diamond ore generating within a fossil is a very rare occurrence (Image via u/OwenBHP/Reddit)

Diamond ore typically generates between stone blocks in Minecraft, but every so often, the generation code makes a mistake.

In this seed, players can head to (X: 3614, Y: -48, Z: -1201) and find a fossil structure. These creations are rare on their own, but this one, in particular, houses diamond ore within it.

An occurrence like this is highly unlikely, so players can really relish the rarity of their find.

4) Three Blacksmith Shops (3008967785105111217)

Three blacksmith shops should prove to provide great loot (Image via Reddit)

Since blacksmith shops are such a good source of diamonds in Minecraft, why not access many of them at once?

In this seed, players spawn on a shoreline complete with buried treasure. However, the real catch is in the nearby village at (X: -280, Z: -277). This stacked plains village has a total of three blacksmiths in its boundaries.

These bootable locations aren't guaranteed to provide a certain amount of diamonds, but players will at least be able to loot a few.

5) Diamond Taiga Village (-1529047553837879581)

This seed's nearby village should be good for a few free diamonds (Image via u/AdditionPowerful4258/Reddit)

This seed might not provide as many diamonds for Minecraft players, but it's a useful seed nonetheless.

In this seed, players spawn into a massive ice and taiga biome, and things probably look pretty destitute. However, when players head to a taiga village at (X: 307, Y: 63, Z: -821), their luck very well may turn around.

This village should have a nicely-placed blacksmith shop. Players can loot a few diamonds and maybe even some armor and emeralds if the loot tables roll the right way.

If Minecraft players don't have luck here, they can check out additional villages at (X: 1,224, Z: -792) and (X: -408, Z: -904).

6) Huge Diamond Vein (1248939201)

Diamond veins rarely spawn at this size (Image via u/Ammo_Sexual69/Reddit)

Veins are one of the best things to find in Minecraft, as they ensure players can mine a plethora of resources.

Diamond veins are even rarer, but this seed should have players very pleased. A diamond vein rests at (X: -137, Y: -59, Z: 0248), and it contains a grand total of 18 ore blocks. That's a massive amount of diamonds that can be found in a single spot.

Once players mine every last block, they can surely craft more than a few pieces of diamond gear without running out. The positioning of the vein may differ slightly due to the difference in versions (this seed was posted during Minecraft 1.18.2), but it should remain intact and ready to harvest.

7) 12 Diamond Ore Vein (-1386219257)

An additional large diamond vein for players to utilize (Image via u/ModdedScorpion/Reddit)

While not quite as impressive as a diamond ore vein of 18 blocks, 12 is still no reason for Minecraft players to complain.

Players begin in a seemingly innocuous seed, with a spawn point combining forests and some badlands located a short walk northward. However, once players start combing into the deep layers of the game world, they're in for a nice treat.

At approximately (X: 492, Y: -54, Z: -259), Minecraft players can find the diamond ore vein of 12 blocks. It can take a considerable amount of time to mine through the deepslate covering these blocks, but a large haul of diamonds is certainly worth the work.

8) Mountains With Diamond Village (-8526481315172305680)

A player screenshot of the seed's mountain range (Image via u/xMissGamerx/Reddit)

This seed isn't just gorgeous, but it also has a few diamonds tucked away for determined Minecraft players. They'll have access to a ruined Nether portal nearby at (X: 296, Z: 56), which may have some nice loot even if it doesn't have diamonds.

Players can then head to (X: 40, Z: -456) for a village that should generate a blacksmith shop. Once inside, they can loot a few diamonds before heading out into this large, gorgeous seed.

There are also plenty of mountains worth checking out, as they're sure to have a bevy of good ores of their own.

9) Several Villages (-3401993935916980176)

The villages near this seed's spawn are ripe for the looting (Image via Chunkbase)

Minecraft players begin this seed in a generic plains biome, but if they're willing to do some traveling, they'll find several villages primed to be looted.

There are no fewer than seven total villages to check out in the vicinity around the spawn point. Depending on how the world generates, there is no guarantee as to how many of these villages contain blacksmith shops. However, some of them are bound to have diamonds that players can "borrow" from the villagers.

Below, Minecraft players can find the coordinates for the villages near this seed's spawn:

(X: -424, Z: 120)

(X: 312, Z: 152)

(X: 568, Z: -200)

(X: 760, Z: 200)

(X: -376, Z: 792)

(X: 744, Z: 696)

(X: 1,160, Z: 632)

10) The Infinite Seed (1669320484)

This seed infinitely repeats itself, leading to free diamonds (Image via ECKOSOLDIER/Youtube)

In previous versions of Minecraft, content creators like Ibxtoycat managed to find seeds that took full advantage of the game's generation code. This resulted in seeds that would repeat their ore generation, and players can now utilize one at version 1.18 and above.

This seed will take some transit to find its repeating ravine, but once players do, they can continue to mine diamonds endlessly.

Players will want to head to approximately (X: -629, Y: 147, Z: -634) and begin digging down. Once they break through the first cave and a small body of water, they'll land in the ravine itself.

This ravine has a large amount of ores to take advantage of, and the ores repeat every few blocks. As long as Minecraft players have sufficient tools in their inventory, they can keep mining diamonds to their heart's content.

