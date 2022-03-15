Top 5 cobbled deepslate builds in Minecraft 2022

Gamers have many different blocks at their disposal that can help them create some truly unique creations in Minecraft. Cobbled deepslate is a block that generates when mining deepslate blocks with a pickaxe without silk touch.

It functions similar to cobblestone but has a much darker color and can be used to create some great-looking builds.

Five great cobbled deepslate builds in Minecraft for 2022

Deepslate generally spawns deep underground in Minecraft within the Overworld. Users will need to go below Y=0 to reach a lot of deepslate. However, it begins to generate at Y=8 and will slowly become more common until replacing stone blocks at Y=0 and below.

Players can also find deepslate in the deep dark biome and within ancient cities.

1) Southeast inspired temple

This southeast inspired temple looks great and really helps to set the tone for the village (Image via u/Zell_Aeth/Reddit)

For users looking to add a little bit of character to their villages, this southeast-inspired temple is a great way to add a bit of flavor and something different. With a simple but powerful statement generated by the temple, they can place multiple temples or even make one much bigger than this, giving a grand entrance to anyone who wants to enter their village.

2) Classic castle

For gamers looking to add a classical looking castle to their build, this is a great way to start (Image via @Mega_Spud/Twitter)

Cobblestone is great for castles, but the cobbled deepslate takes it a step further, allowing players to use a mix of these types of stones and make castles that look great even when simply designed. The textures of the walls stand out and give the castles a feeling of being much more complex structures than they are.

Users can create large castles to house their characters and even villagers.

3) Advanced castle

By mixing cobbled deepslate with other blocks and dark wood, gamers can create truly magnificent castles (Image via vioxiv/Twitter)

Much like the simpler castles, using cobbled darkslate works well when building more advanced castles. Players can opt for darker wood and other dark stone blocks or even deep red-colored items to make the build pop.

Powering the whole thing with redstone, users can make a haunted castle with doors that open by themselves and place cobwebs as well.

4) Improved woodland mansion

A more detailed take on the woodland mansion gamers can take an existing mansion and make it look a lot better (Image via shadencraft)

For players looking to take a classic Minecraft building and make it their own, an improved woodland mansion is for them. Using cobblestone and cobbled darkslate for accenting, this mansion is a new and enhanced version that stands out from the crowd.

Users can trim the building in whatever colors they see fit and have their own special one-of-a-kind woodland mansion.

5) Wizard Tower

Minecraft gamers can build a wizard tower and have a safe place to practice their enchanting (Image via PearlescentMoon/Twitter)

For players who want a fantasy setting for their wizards and witches, the Wizard tower is an excellent choice. Making use of cobblestone, cobbled deepslate, and making ample use of height and woods, this wizard tower would fit right into any spellcaster-themed world.

Even for users not in a fantasy world, it would make an excellent place to place their enchanting table.

Note: This article is not in any particular order and reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Ravi Iyer