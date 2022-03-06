Top 5 challenging castle ideas for Minecraft veterans

Part of the fun of Minecraft for some players is challenging themselves with complex builds. There are some genuinely inspiring creations out there being made by players.

One of the kinds of builds that stands out the most is castles. Of course, players can make basic castles, but for veterans looking for a real challenge, here are the top five challenging builds they can create in Minecraft.

Some players have made some truly incredible castles in their worlds, and they are truly awe-inspiring.

The top five most tricky castle builds in Minecraft

5) Seafort

This island-based castle makes impressive use of the small land footprint it has (Image via Viggoman Plays, YouTube)

For players looking for an island getaway that's also a castle, the Seafort is for them. Players will need to locate or build a small patch of land in the middle of the body of water to make use of every inch of space on the small islands.

Players can then build up their castle as they see fit. Linking the castle to the main landmass is optional for players who prefer an isolated lifestyle.

4) Japanese Castle

This Japanese-style castle is truly a work of art, and the detail is incredible (Image via A1MOSTADDICTED MINECRAFT, YouTube)

This Japanese-style castle is a jaw-dropping testament to how players can take real life and build it inside Minecraft for players seeking a Japanese-inspired build.

Players will need many materials such as smooth sandstone, dark prismarine, and other dark-colored blocks. While this may be difficult for players to create in survival mode, this can be an incredible build if a player is up to the challenge.

3) Fortified Castle

For the player seeking the ultimate in defenses the Fortified Castle can keep them safe (Image via haraxx, YouTube)

The Fortified Castle is probably one of the safest places a player could be in Minecraft. Not only is it high up on the mountain, but it has many walls of defense that would keep players safe from any hostile mobs or players.

However, this build is highly challenging due to building the structure directly into the mountain and shaping it to appear extremely realistic.

2) Steampunk Castle

The Steampunk Castle is an entirely new twist on an incredibly complex castle build (Image via kgeri488 & dimarson011)

Players looking for something different will find a significant challenge in replicating this Steampunk Castle build.

With great airships and large imposing towers, this castle seems fit for any steampunk-inspired world as a great centerpiece that will seem impressive to anyone who comes to marvel at it. Players can be assured that they are safe from any threats while in this castle.

1) Cinderella Castle

The Cinderella Castle is an amazing work of art that can only be crafted by a true veteran (Image via Sjin, YouTube)

For players seeking a more whimsical and fantasy-based castle, the Cinderella Castle is the perfect choice. Boasting impeccable attention to detail, this replica of the Cinderella Castle is genuinely an ideal representation of what a magical type of castle can be like in Minecraft.

Players should attempt this build with caution, as it cannot be created lightly, but the result is well worth the effort.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar