Prismarine was added to Minecraft in the 1.8 "Bountiful" update. There are three different prismarine blocks in the game: prismarine, prismarine bricks, and dark prismarine.

Players can craft prismarine blocks using prismarine shards. Elder guardians and guardians drop prismarine shards on dying. Due to this, farming these materials has become difficult. Players must note that building a guardian farm is the best way to farm prismarine shards in Minecraft.

Prismarine in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

How to craft Prismarine in Minecraft

Players can craft prismarine blocks using four prismarine shards, whereas prismarine brick requires nine prismarine shards. Prismarine looks similar to cobblestone but with a light blue color. Prismarine bricks also follow a pattern like stone bricks.

Dark prismarine requires prismarine shards and black dye or ink sac. Players can make dark prismarine by placing a black dye/ink sac with prismarine shards on a crafting table.

Where to find Prismarine in Minecraft

Players can find prismarine shards by killing guardians and elder guardians. These dangerous mobs spawn only in ocean monuments. Players can also get lots of prismarine, prismarine bricks, dark prismarine, and sea lanterns by mining the entire ocean monument.

Building a guardian farm is an efficient way to farm prismarine shards in Minecraft. Players will also get prismarine crystals, fish, and ink sacs from this farm. There are two types of guardian farms: drained farms and non-drained farms. Draining an entire monument takes hours and many materials.

YouTuber Shulkercraft has explained how to build a guardian farm without draining the monument. In this farm, a player has to AFK at height level 180. Soul pushes the elder guardians up into the killing chamber. Players can use campfire/soul campfire to kill guardians.

Prismarine in Minecraft: Related blocks and their crafting recipes

Like stones and many other blocks, players can use prismarine blocks to craft slabs, stairs, and walls. Players can use all three prismarine blocks to make slabs and stairs. There is no prismarine brick or dark prismarine wall.

Prismarine shards are also required to craft sea lanterns in Minecraft. Sea lanterns are one of the best light sources in the game. Unlike torches and lanterns, sea lanterns are a complete block and fit well in buildings.

Conduits and Prismarine

Prismarine blocks are required for activating the conduit's power. A conduit grants underwater vision, water breathing, and increased mining speed. Players can use prismarine, prismarine bricks, sea lanterns, and dark prismarine to activate a conduit.

