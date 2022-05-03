10 best Minecraft seeds for diamonds (2022)

Much like our real world, diamonds are a valuable resource in the blocky world of Minecraft. Players can access the best tools, weapons, and armors using diamonds. These shiny resources are also helpful in obtaining several other handy items like enchanting tables, jukeboxes, and more.

There are two primary ways to obtain diamonds in Minecraft. Players can get diamonds by mining diamond ores or looting chests found in structures.

Mining ores is usually recommended as every chunk in the Overworld contains a certain amount of diamond ores. On the other hand, loot items found in chests are mostly randomized and thus are not usually suggested.

Finding diamonds right at the start of a new world can help players progress faster than usual. Players planning to start a new world can generate a world using pre-found seeds to get better resources closer to the spawn point. This article lists some great seeds for getting diamonds in Minecraft.

Best Minecraft seeds to get diamonds

10) Eight blacksmith houses (Seed: 258675504367498497)

In Minecraft, villagers come with different houses, depending on the type of villager that lives in them. The loot found in the chests also varies based on the house type. Out of all village houses, blacksmiths have the best loot items.

Players can find iron, obsidian, diamonds, and more from blacksmith houses. In this Bedrock seed, players spawn close to a taiga village harboring eight blacksmith houses. Unless players are incredibly unlucky, they will find some diamonds from this village.

9) Multiple diamond veins (Seed: 8706879442283602308)

In rare cases, diamond veins can generate at the edge of a chunk and become connected with diamond veins from another chunk. This results in enormous ore blobs of diamond ores.

Players can find multiple diamond veins in the above Minecraft Java seed at coordinates X: -265 Y: -45 Z: -49. Reddit user u/Zer0bea explores the plethora of diamond ores in the above clip. With a Fortune III pickaxe, players can quickly become rich in terms of diamonds in this seed.

8) Exposed fossil with diamond ores (Seed: -4318593789131289708)

Fossil with diamonds (Image via u/just_a_normal_dude91 on Reddit)

Fossils are one of the rarest structures in Minecraft. When generated above height level 0, fossils have coal ores in the corners. But when these structures generate below height level 0, players will find deepslate diamond ores attached to its corners.

Players can find an exposed fossil in the above Java seed at coordinate X: -653 Y -54.000 Z -244. From the coordinates, players can notice that the fossil is located way below Y level 0. Therefore, it contains some diamond ores of the deepslate variant.

7) Fossils combined with stronghold (Seed: 475015232122455918)

Exposed fossils in a stronghold (Image via u/HmmmE on Reddit)

In this Java seed, players can find a fossil merged into a stronghold at X: -1203 Y: -45 Z: -1457. As previously mentioned, any fossil generated below Y level 0 will feature deepslate diamond ores.

The fossil is located near around -45 and has exposed diamond ores due to generating inside a stronghold.

6) A 16 diamond vein (Seed: -7506703484481846982)

16 diamond ores (Image via u/Prism_shard on Reddit)

This Java seed features two perfectly connected diamond ore veins of size 8. Both have generated at the chunk border, giving rise to an ore vein of a total size of 16.

Players can find this rare combination of diamond ore veins at coordinates X: 3 Y: -57 Z: 13.

5) A 17 diamond vein (Seed: -6859058234738549009)

Deepslate diamond ores (Image via u/DryBonnoe on Reddit)

This Java seed features a diamond vein featuring 17 ores at coordinates X: -59 Y: -13 Z: -307. With the Caves & Cliffs Part II update, diamond ores have become abundant.

However, they are now hidden behind layers of stone and deepslate. In this seed, players can find a group of multiple veins connected at the given coordinates.

4) Diamond mining speedrun

There are all kinds of speedrun categories in the Minecraft community. Some players also perform diamond ore speed runs where they try to find a diamond ore and mine it as quickly as possible. In this Java 1.18.1 seed by Redditor u/DylanDC14, players spawn on a ruined portal.

Players will find a golden pickaxe in the ruined portal's loot chest. Players will find a diamond ore by digging with a pickaxe at the spot shown in the above clip. Unfortunately, they will die to lava just after obtaining the diamond.

3) 21 diamond ore vein (Seed: 1624061533593296456)

Diamond supervein (Image via Repulsive_Shape_1180 on Reddit)

This Java seed features 21 diamond ores around coordinates X: -106 Y: -41 Z: 728. With a Fortune III pickaxe, players can get an absurd number of diamonds by mining this single supervein.

2) 18 diamond ores (Seed: 1248939201)

This is a Bedrock 1.18 seed featuring 18 diamond ores at coordinates X: -131 Y: -59 Z: -239. It is a long vein consisting of two different diamond ore blobs.

Players who found the seed collected over 40 diamonds by mining the ore using Fortune enchantment.

1) 25 diamond ores

Nothing but diamonds (Image via u/gen01scide on Reddit)

In this Minecraft Java seed, players can find a vein of sizes 16 and 9 generated close to each other at coordinates X: -105 Y: -33 Z: 115. Both veins are hidden inside deepslate blocks.

Players might want to mine these veins after getting a Fortune III pickaxe. 25 diamond ores will easily drop over a stack of diamonds with Fortune III enchantment.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's views.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar