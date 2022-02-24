Fortune enchantment in Minecraft: All you need to know

Fortune is one of the most beneficial enchantments in Minecraft. It improves a player's ability to harvest materials. Specifically, the enchantment increases the number of items dropped from certain sources.

Fortune also increases the chances of specific items dropping, making it a great enchantment pick when acquiring rare items. However, it's worth noting that it has no effect on experience orb drops, and players will receive the same XP they normally do from all sources.

Fortune is an excellent all-around enchantment for tools and can benefit new players who are attempting to build a stockpile of materials.

How Fortune works in Minecraft and where it can be obtained

Fortune can be obtained from the enchanting table (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft items drop differently with each rank of Fortune. Fortune I gives a 33% chance to multiply drops by two, while Fortune II gives a 25% chance to multiply item drops by either two or three times. Fortune III, on the other hand, can have drops multiply by two, three, or four times the original amount, with a 20% chance for each multiplier to activate.

Fortune applies to different Minecraft blocks. Among these are minerals like coal, diamonds, emeralds, iron, copper, Nether quartz and Nether gold, lapis lazuli, gold, and amethyst.

However, the enchantment's increase in drop chances also applies to many other items in the game, such as:

Glowstone

Redstone

Melons

Nether Wart

Sea Lanterns

Sweet Berries

Crop Seeds

Tree Saplings

Gold Nuggets

Flint

Sticks

Apples

Twisting/Weeping Vines

It's also worth noting that Fortune is incompatible with the Silk Touch enchantment. If Silk Touch is applied to a Fortune-enchanted tool via commands, the former enchantment will take precedence. It will simply drop blocks as intended, with Fortune not triggering.

Like many enchantments, Fortune is obtained through the use of the enchantment table. Unfortunately, there is no enchanted book that applies the effect, so players will mostly need to rely on the enchanting table or commands.

Fortune can combine with many Minecraft enchantments, especially Efficiency, which can turn a tool into a powerful block-clearing material-harvesting machine.

Players can enchant any tool with both Fortune and Efficiency. They can turn a pickaxe into an ore-collecting powerhouse or a shovel perfect for clearing land and gathering seeds.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh