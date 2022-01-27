What can diamonds be used for in Minecraft?

Minecraft has a ton of minerals, metals, and ores. Each one of these, except copper, can be used to make weapons, armor, and tools, among many other items. Diamonds, however, are one of the most sought-after and valuable materials in the game.

While Netherite is statistically a lot better than diamonds in terms of gear, it is also a lot rarer than diamonds. Additionally, diamond gear is necessary if players are aiming for a full netherite gear set.

Diamonds in Minecraft: Where to find them and how to use them

Diamond ore is quite difficult to find, and is usually not found in large quantities. Since the release of the Caves and Cliffs part 2 update, the official height for the generation of diamond has changed drastically. Diamonds can now be found between Y levels -50 and -64. However, the best Y level for the resource is -58 or -59.

Aside from having to mine it underground, players have a chance to find diamonds as chest loot in the following structures:

Diamond Mineshaft

Bastion remnant

Buried treasure

Desert temple

End city

Jungle temple

Nether fortress

Shipwreck

Stronghold

Village

Uses of diamonds

1) Weapons, Tools and Armor

Diamonds can be used to construct high tier weapons, armor sets and tools. Diamond pickaxes are the lowest tier of pickaxes that can break and pick up an obsidian block, therefore increasing the tool's value.

Among the six tiers of material in the game, diamond ranks the second highest, just behind Netherite. With a durability count of 1561, diamond gear showcases incredible strength and durability, along with superior mining speed and enchantability.

2) Enchanting table

An enchanting table in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

One diamond is needed to make an enchanting table. This block allows players to imbue their gear and books with enchantments that strengthen their gear or upgrade some of their properties.

3) Block of Diamond

A surplus of diamond blocks (Image via buuhuu2012, Deviantart)

Like many other resources in the game, nine diamonds can be used to craft a Block of Diamond. These are mainly used to power beacons, for decoration and, in rare cases, storage.

4) Firework star

(Timestamp 37:15)

Firework stars require one diamond to craft. These are normally used with firework rockets, to put up display of fireworks in the in-game sky.

Additionally, as YouTuber Clay "Dream" showcased in his video "Minecraft Speedrunner VS 4 Hunters GRAND FINALE", they deal a ridiculous amount of damage and can be used with a crossbow to wipe out entire teams of players, if need be.

5) Jukebox

A jukebox (Image via Mojang)

Jukeboxes require one diamond to craft. They can be used to play music via music discs. There are 14 unique music discs in the game, with the latest one being added as part of Minecraft 1.18.

