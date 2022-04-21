7 best Minecraft seeds for villages in April 2022

Minecraft villages are groups of houses and buildings that generate naturally. These houses are inhabited by villagers, passive mobs that players can trade and interact with.

Villages can have many different looks. This depends on which biome the village spawned inside of. Villages are an excellent resource for players as they often contain useful blocks, crops, beds, and chests that contain loot.

In this article, we will be going over the best seeds for villages for April of 2022. Each seed will be tested on version 1.18.2.

Explore these best Minecraft seeds for villages

7) 1123640121

Seed 1123640121 [Image via Minecraft]

In this seed, players spawn on a gorgeous beach overlooking a Woodland Mansion with a village at its base. Despite the village being so small, a loot chest can still be found inside. A shipwreck can also be seen in the distance.

Village loot:

Seven emeralds

Six bread

Leather tunic

Shipwreck loot:

Four emeralds

Fifteen iron ingots

Four gold ingots

Twenty five iron nuggets

Ten gold nuggets

Fire Protection I leather boots

Seven coal

Sixteen paper

Eighteen wheat

Five potatoes

Suspicious Stew

Two moss blocks

Six rotten flesh

6) 69420

Seed 69420 [Image via Minecraft]

This seed is just as beautiful as it is useful. Players will spawn not too far from a village settled upon a mountain range. Not too far away, a more miniature village can be found.

This seed has gorgeous mountain ranges that showcase the new 1.18 caves and cliffs update.

Village #1 coordinates: 268 / 104 / -394

Village #2 coordinates: -959 / 70 / 99

5) -7206286883155393887

Seed -7206286883155393887 [Image via Minecraft]

Players spawn a quaint village on a Lukewarm Ocean biome beach in this seed. In the distance, a shipwreck can be seen peeking out of the water. A temple can be found in the jungle to the east of the village. Remember to stay aware of tripwires while exploring them!

Shipwreck loot:

Ten iron ingots

Sixteen iron nuggets

Village loot:

Leather tunic

Two leather boots

Leather pants

Nine potatoes

Seven apples

Seven bread

Temple loot:

Iron horse armor

Two bamboo

Seventeen bones

Twelve rotten flesh

4) 151879205

Seed 151879205 [Image via Minecraft]

Players will spawn on a small desert island with a bustling village in this seed. A beautiful Warm Ocean biome surrounds the island with views of colorful coral. A rare badlands biome can be seen on the horizon. This seed would be perfect for someone who wants to start a survival island.

Village loot:

Three emeralds

Sixteen bread

Twelve wheat

One clay ball

Four cactie

3) 179737413

Seed 179737413 [Image via Minecraft]

This is quite a unique seed. In this, players will spawn in a rare Ice Spikes biome. An iced-over river near spawn with a village sitting on an island. This seed would be perfect for those hoping to start a frozen survival world.

Village loot:

Two leather tunics

Leather cap

Leather pants

Four bread

Three leather

Seven potatoes

Five beetroot seeds

Five coal

2) 3958479690458280923

Seed 3958479690458280923 [Image via Minecraft]

Located near spawn coordinates -265 / 63 / 109, players will find a unique generation. Inside the village, there is a shipwreck. Some of the villagers' houses even spawned inside the ship. The village is full of pumpkins, sweet berry bushes, and more. All of that will help you start a successful survival world.

Village loot:

Twenty three bread

Thirteen sweet berries

Ten spruce logs

Two pumpkin seeds

Thirteen potato

Eleven sticks

Six spruce saplings

Shipwreck loot:

Two emeralds

Eleven iron ingots

Four lapis lazuli

Five iron nuggets

1) 2442358372918366904

Seed 2442358372918366904 [Image via Minecraft]

In this special seed, players will find a lot of exciting generations, all near spawn. The spawn point is between two villages next to a pillager outpost. Not to mention the pretty mountain range in the background, which showcases the power of version 1.18.

The second village is very cool. Half of it spawned inside a huge cave.

Village #1 coordinates: -146 / 95 / -197

Village #2 coordinates: 112 / 94 / 212

Pillage outpost coordinates: 226 / 97 / 20

