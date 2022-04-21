7 best Minecraft seeds for villages in April 2022

Minecraft villages are groups of houses and buildings that generate naturally. These houses are inhabited by villagers, passive mobs that players can trade and interact with.
Villages can have many different looks. This depends on which biome the village spawned inside of. Villages are an excellent resource for players as they often contain useful blocks, crops, beds, and chests that contain loot.
In this article, we will be going over the best seeds for villages for April of 2022. Each seed will be tested on version 1.18.2.
Explore these best Minecraft seeds for villages
7) 1123640121
In this seed, players spawn on a gorgeous beach overlooking a Woodland Mansion with a village at its base. Despite the village being so small, a loot chest can still be found inside. A shipwreck can also be seen in the distance.
Village loot:
- Seven emeralds
- Six bread
- Leather tunic
Shipwreck loot:
- Four emeralds
- Fifteen iron ingots
- Four gold ingots
- Twenty five iron nuggets
- Ten gold nuggets
- Fire Protection I leather boots
- Seven coal
- Sixteen paper
- Eighteen wheat
- Five potatoes
- Suspicious Stew
- Two moss blocks
- Six rotten flesh
6) 69420
This seed is just as beautiful as it is useful. Players will spawn not too far from a village settled upon a mountain range. Not too far away, a more miniature village can be found.
This seed has gorgeous mountain ranges that showcase the new 1.18 caves and cliffs update.
Village #1 coordinates: 268 / 104 / -394
Village #2 coordinates: -959 / 70 / 99
5) -7206286883155393887
Players spawn a quaint village on a Lukewarm Ocean biome beach in this seed. In the distance, a shipwreck can be seen peeking out of the water. A temple can be found in the jungle to the east of the village. Remember to stay aware of tripwires while exploring them!
Shipwreck loot:
- Ten iron ingots
- Sixteen iron nuggets
Village loot:
- Leather tunic
- Two leather boots
- Leather pants
- Nine potatoes
- Seven apples
- Seven bread
Temple loot:
- Iron horse armor
- Two bamboo
- Seventeen bones
- Twelve rotten flesh
4) 151879205
Players will spawn on a small desert island with a bustling village in this seed. A beautiful Warm Ocean biome surrounds the island with views of colorful coral. A rare badlands biome can be seen on the horizon. This seed would be perfect for someone who wants to start a survival island.
Village loot:
- Three emeralds
- Sixteen bread
- Twelve wheat
- One clay ball
- Four cactie
3) 179737413
This is quite a unique seed. In this, players will spawn in a rare Ice Spikes biome. An iced-over river near spawn with a village sitting on an island. This seed would be perfect for those hoping to start a frozen survival world.
Village loot:
- Two leather tunics
- Leather cap
- Leather pants
- Four bread
- Three leather
- Seven potatoes
- Five beetroot seeds
- Five coal
2) 3958479690458280923
Located near spawn coordinates -265 / 63 / 109, players will find a unique generation. Inside the village, there is a shipwreck. Some of the villagers' houses even spawned inside the ship. The village is full of pumpkins, sweet berry bushes, and more. All of that will help you start a successful survival world.
Village loot:
- Twenty three bread
- Thirteen sweet berries
- Ten spruce logs
- Two pumpkin seeds
- Thirteen potato
- Eleven sticks
- Six spruce saplings
Shipwreck loot:
- Two emeralds
- Eleven iron ingots
- Four lapis lazuli
- Five iron nuggets
1) 2442358372918366904
In this special seed, players will find a lot of exciting generations, all near spawn. The spawn point is between two villages next to a pillager outpost. Not to mention the pretty mountain range in the background, which showcases the power of version 1.18.
The second village is very cool. Half of it spawned inside a huge cave.
Village #1 coordinates: -146 / 95 / -197
Village #2 coordinates: 112 / 94 / 212
Pillage outpost coordinates: 226 / 97 / 20
