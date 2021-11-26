Top 5 rarest Minecraft seeds that everyone should try

Minecraft is a game where many aspects of world and structure generation are random. Players have a chance to spawn in a barren location with no resources whatsoever, or surrounded by the ocean and nothing else. However, they also have a chance to spawn in a world full of riches and valuable loot.

Seeds in Minecraft provide a way to determine or identify a specific world. Players can control what type of world they will spawn into, or what structures can generate around them if they know the seed of the world that they want to spawn into. This article will talk about some of the rarest seeds across Minecraft's arsenal of seeds.

The 5 rarest seeds in Minecraft

5) Easy diamonds (Seed: 1760898439)

Diamonds are a sought-after commodity (Image via SB737 on YouTube)

This seed spawns the player at the intersection of a plains biome and a desert biome. Turning right as they spawn, players can find a ravine running along the side of the surface. Since the ravine has water at its base, dropping down into it should be easy.

Players can find diamonds immediately after dropping down if they walk a few blocks to their left and cross a small pit of lava. Additionally, the ravine contains many exposed ore chains and acts as an entrance to a cave, which features a mineshaft and can be exploited for its own resources.

4) Abandoned village near Woodland Mansion (Seed: -579709887)

Abandoned villages can be creepy (Image via Minecraft)

This seed spawns the player into an ice biome with a small abandoned village. Igloos can be found across the village, and abandoned shacks filled with cobwebs are a common sight. However, the reason for the abandonment of the village is close by. A huge Woodland Mansion can be found a few blocks from the village and spawn, which contains dangerous mobs like Evokers.

3) Blacksmith Village (Seed: 1881644557)

Blacksmiths are one of the best types of villagers (Image via ibxtoycat on YouTube)

This incredible seed spawns Minecraft players within a village inside a spruce forest. A ton of houses can be found here, and a ravine can be seen right adjacent to the village. However, the best feature of this seed is that every single villager in the village is a Blacksmith. This presents opportunities like never before, as each blacksmith can give the player valuable loot like iron weapons, tools, and armor.

2) Stronghold at spawn (Seed: 294733583)

This Minecraft seed spawns the player right on top of a stronghold. All the player has to do is dig down three blocks and they will end up in the stronghold’s library. Additionally, the stronghold lies inside a huge ravine and a mineshaft, which can both be plundered for their resources in order to prepare the player for the end. Two desert villages can be found above the ravine, on the surface.

1) End Portal at spawn (Seed: -577384543)

Strongholds play host to the End Portal (Image via Minecraft)

This seed spawns Minecraft players in a seemingly simple-looking plains village. However, to their immediate right, players can spot a huge ravine running from the edge of the village through the plains field. A stronghold, with the End Portal room, generates directly underneath the village, inside the ravine, and a mineshaft can also be found right across the stronghold.

Each version of Minecraft has a ton of different seeds available for it. However, the aforementioned seeds are some of the rarest available for the game, and can be used to take home large amounts of loot and explore unusual structures in Minecraft.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee