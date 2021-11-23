5 best Minecraft seeds for high loot and more exploration

Every time a world is generated in Minecraft, it is assigned a random string of numbers. This number is called the world’s “seed”. Seeds help identify worlds with unique or rare features like rare structures at spawn, beautiful landscaped, or even an unusually high number of hostile mobs near spawn.

The best Minecraft seeds, however, are considered to be those with good loot and ample opportunities to explore the generated world. Good loot at spawn means that a player gets a good start, and is equipped to go on Minecraft’s dangerous and daring adventures.

Listed below are five seeds that provide great loot and are good for exploration.

Top 5 seeds for exploration and great loot in Minecraft

5). Desert Temple with 10 diamonds (Seed: 6913173827926477105)

The desert temple in this seed is profitable (Image via u/Simplyaperson4321 on Reddit)

This Minecraft seed spawns players near a savanna village with a ton of houses. The village rests at the foot of a huge mountain with a steady stream of water flowing from it and being used to grow crops by the village’s farmers. A ruined portal can be found near the village as well.

However, the belle of the ball lies at coordinates (-149/53/-1429) in the form of a desert temple. This temple has a whopping 10 diamonds in addition to some iron ingots that can be obtained from within its chests. Also, a desert village can be found near the temple.

4). Fused Desert/ Jungle temple (Seed: 1069886386510359950)

A desert temple fused into a jungle temple (Image via u/darwinpatrick on Reddit)

This unusual yet profitable seed spawns the player near a fascinating structure. What appears to be a desert temple and a jungle temple fused together can be found right beside the spawn point, between a desert biome and an oak forest. This makes this double structure twice as valuable.

3). Snowy village with desert temple (Seed: -2918333142)

EA desert temple near a snow biome (Image via u/darwinpatrick on Reddit)

This seed spawns players on the cusp of a variety of biomes. A desert biome can be found bordered by a snowy biome, with a desert temple at the point of intersection of both biomes.

Additionally, a Badlands biome can be found near the area. A village can be found beside the desert temple, inside the snow biome. The snow biome contains an igloo with a basement and a mineshaft that can be found near it as well.

2). Great structures at spawn (Seed: -2788446591703688695)

This Minecraft seed spawns players in a giant desert beside an ocean biome. A desert village can be found close to the spawn point, with multiple houses and resources. Additionally, a desert temple is located a few blocks away from the village, containing valuable loot.

Finally, a ruined portal can be found opposite to the village and the desert temple, a few blocks from spawn.

1). Shipwreck next to village (Seed: 497819673)

This seed has a shipwreck next to a village at spawn (Image via u/otisgaming on Reddit)

This profitable seed spawns Minecraft players in a village bordering an ocean biome. A shipwreck can be found almost adjacent to the village, containing valuable loot. This can send players off to a great start and prepare them for the dangers and adventures to come.

There are a plethora of seeds available for Minecraft. While many of them spawn the player into a rare biome, most are filled with tons of loot and opportunities for exploration.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

