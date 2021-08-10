Top 5 structures for loot in Minecraft

In Minecraft, loot is a key item that players need for survival. Loot is all the items that are dropped when a player mines an object, kills a mob, searches a chest, and more.

There are different places where players can find loot in Minecraft. Loot can be anywhere in the game, whether it's underground or in the End, in various forms.

Diamond ore, golden apples, obsidian, carpet, and many more items are all considered loot in Minecraft. Players can even save their loot for later usage.

There are tons of new places for players to get loot in the game. Some structures may have better loot than others, while some places that are rare to find may contain more precious loot.

In this article, players will learn the five best places to loot in Minecraft.

Five best places for loot in Minecraft

#5 Strongholds

Stronghold (Image via Minecraft)

Strongholds are one of the rarest structures in the game, meaning players will find more rare loot here. The stronghold is where players will need to go to access the End.

In the stronghold, they can find good loot such as enchanted books, horse armor, diamonds, food, and ingots. To find a stronghold, players will need to throw down an ender eye and find the spot where the eye hovers.

Dig down in this spot, and the stronghold will be there.

#4 Mineshafts

Mineshaft (Image via Minecraft)

Mineshafts are a bit more common than strongholds, but they still have really good loot located inside them. Abandoned mineshafts can be found underground when exploring specific caves and ravines.

In mineshafts, players can find precious items such as coal, diamonds, redstone, lapis, iron ingots, enchanted books, pickaxes, and even emeralds.

#3 Shipwrecks

Shipwreck (Image via Minecraft)

Shipwrecks are structures spread around the Minecraft world that can have bountiful chests inside them. Players can find shipwrecks in different sizes, as in, they can be whole or split in half.

In addition to the common loot found in the chests, players can also discover items such as potions, emeralds, diamonds, bottles of enchanting, and much more.

#2 Nether Fortresses

Nether Fortress (Image via Minecraft)

Nether Fortresses can only be accessed in the Nether, obviously. These structures contain lots of good loot, however, they can be pretty dangerous to find. There are hordes of hostile mobs near Nether fortresses with the entire region surrounded by melting lava.

Despite the dangerous obstacles, the Nether fortress is indubitably worth all the effort. Players can find loot such as golden ingots, iron ingots, diamonds, obsidian, and horse armor.

#1 Dungeons

Dungeon with a skeleton inside (Image via Minecraft)

Dungeons have close ties to Woodland Mansions as one of the best places for loot in Minecraft. They are little rooms that can be located inside caves and ravines, and they can contain lots of loot.

In dungeons there are mob spawners located in the middle. This is a good place for players to loot, but also to gain tons of XP. In dungeons players can find all kinds of rare loot.

Golden apples, music discs, enchanted books, diamond armor, and much more!

Edited by Alex Turk