Top 5 most amazing Minecraft seeds to start a new game

There are hundreds of thousands of different Minecraft seeds for players to choose from. Some seeds make gameplay extremely difficult, and others improve the quality of life greatly.

Many players are just looking for a fresh seed to start playing Minecraft on. These seeds will sometimes contain villages for resources, or maybe several easily accessible caves and ravines. Others are filled with luscious sprawling terrain like large mountainous biomes or beautiful coves filled with plants and animals.

Regardless of the contents of the seeds, here is a list of 5 seeds that are great for players to start new games on.

5 Best Minecraft seeds for starting a new world

#1 - Floating Island

Seed: frt7g5

Floating island and abyss (Image via minecraftbuildinginc)

This seed features a floating island with an ominous abyss below. It's great for any sort of castle build, or just to explore. Players can do a lot with the natural terrain, and even terraform the floating island to be larger.

The abyss is also great for finding resources and XP from killing mobs. Surrounding the floating island and abyss is a large patch of plains with trees scattered around, and there's also water surrounding the entire area. This scenery is beautiful, especially with Minecraft shaders.

#2 - Holy Mountain

Seed: -4706651163609820240

Large mountain with whole (Image via minecraftbuildinginc)

It's rare for players to come across mountains as large and beautiful as this in Minecraft seed, but even more rare for them to feature giant holes. This mountain range is absolutely breathtaking, and with Minecraft shaders, it could look 100 times better.

This mountain range is a piece of art and will give the player tons of places to explore and several caves to mine for materials. These waterfalls make a luscious backdrop for a savanna-themed build. The savanna trees and biome cascade up the mountain, which is quite rare in Minecraft.

#3 - Titanic

Seed: -7973942197745581125

Frozen shipwreck (Image via gamersdecide)

Shipwrecks are a rarity in Minecraft, but this world takes it a step further and has a shipwreck in the middle of a frozen ocean/iceberg biome. Both of these are extremely rare occurrences, and for them to occur together, is almost unheard of in the game.

Players could definitely have a lot of fun with any sort of ice-themed build. They could also incorporate Viking or titanic themes into their build to highlight the intrigue of the frozen shipwreck.

#4 - Jungle Oasis

Seed: 392800909

Jungle pool (Image via beeboom)

As if Minecraft jungles weren't already filled with luscious and calming terrain, this seed adds in a whole extra level of beauty. The image above features a jungle oasis found in this seed. Jungle oasises are rare pools decorated with sugar cane and cobblestone as shown above.

The jungle is the perfect place for players to create a treehouse. With the jungle oasis water directly below, players could exit their treehouse by jumping into the pool without worrying about fall damage. Players also have the option of building small jungle themed beach houses next to the oasis to help the area feel cozier.

#5 - Luscious cove

Seed: 1861004534102875792

Cove surrounded by snow (Image via gamers decide)

This seed features one of the largest valleys ever seen in Minecraft. The valley is full of small pools of flat water, trees, and open plains. What's truly amazing about this seed is that the valley is surrounded by sprawling snow caps, raised on small mountains.

The open expanse is perfect for players to build a large base or even a small spread-out village. The terrain is mostly flat, and plenty of water sources allow for players to fish and farm freely throughout the valley.

