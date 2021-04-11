In Minecraft, world generation depends on the seed. If players have ever wondered why different players have different structures and biomes in their worlds, it happens due to their seeds. Minecraft randomly creates a seed and generates a world.
When creating a new world, players can have a random seed or enter a custom seed. This article shares some of the best seeds for farming in Minecraft. These are great for building wheat farms, small villages, medieval towns, and more.
5 best Minecraft seeds for farming in 2021
#5 - Plain valley surrounded by high mountains
Seed: -560638843873649107
Version: Java 1.16
Coordinate: Spawn point
In this seed, players spawn in the middle of a large plain biome surrounded by tall mountains on its two sides. These mountains are covered with snow and have small beautiful waterfalls.
Players have access to three wood types (oak, birch, and spruce) right from the spawn. There is also a coral reef ocean close to the spawn point. Players can use the plains to build beautiful farms.
#4 - Circular plain biome
Coordinate: 4289650526081332767
Version: Java 1.16.4
Coordinate: X=50 and Z=250
This seed has a similar spawn location to the one previously on the list. But, this seed has a circular plain biome surrounded by mountains. This plain biome is home to a large village. There are three farmers in this village.
Players can improve the village or build a town nearby. The vast circular plain is enough to contain lots of farms.
#3 - A mixture of plains village and swamp surrounded by tundra
Seed: 188718495804009
Version: Java 1.16
Coordinate: X = -1200 and Z = 500
Tundra biomes are one of the harshest yet beautiful biomes in Minecraft. This seed contains a vast tundra region with a plain and swamp mixture in the middle. Swamp biomes don't generate with villages in Minecraft. In this case, the village generated in the plains biome but got mixed into a swamp biome.
#2 - A 8-way Lake right next to spawn
Seed: 652212683
Version: Bedrock 1.16
Coordinates: Spawn
Finding seeds with beautiful rivers is difficult. This seed for bedrock players features a beautiful 8-way lake in a plain biome. Players can build a beautiful farmhouse near rivers and connect them using small bridges.
#1 - Plains surrounded by mountains
Seed: -1404012328
Version: 1.16
Coordinates: X = 0 and Z = 0
This seed contains a plain biome covered by mountains. Players can find two ruined portals and a village near the spawn point. Finding good bedrock seeds is hard compared to java seeds. Bedrock players can use this speed to set up their farms and bases in Minecraft.