Building stuff is a primary aspect of Minecraft. Players love building farms, bases, towns, and cities.

Building the perfect town needs an excellent location. For constructing a wild-west themed city with wooden houses and barns, a mixture of desert and badland biomes would be beautiful. A lone island or a long beach is well-suited for a port town or dockyard. Finding such a precise location can be challenging at times. Seeds make it easier to find desired locations in Minecraft. Biome and structure generation depends on the world seed. There are many unique seeds out there for survival world, building towns and cities, speedrunning, and many more.

Here are the five best Minecraft seeds for building towns.

5 Best Minecraft Seeds for Building Towns

#5 - Huge Mountain, a vast lake and flying islands

Image via u/BigBrain5Head

Seed: 7468921372601672434

Version: Java 1.16+

Co-ordinates: -95.56 129.00 372.68

This seed by Reddit user u/BigBrain5Head is clearly one of the most beautiful seeds in Minecraft. There is an enormous mountain with waterfalls, a group of lakes, and flying islands. This seed is perfect for building a fantasy-themed town with magical forests, buildings and flying lands. Let creativity loose on this beautiful Minecraft seed.

#4 - Alone Island in the middle of Sea

Image via u/Plebiain

Seed:7777777777988733304

Version: Java 1.16+

Co-ordinates: Spawn

This beautiful island includes a small jungle with tall jungle trees. There is also a ruined portal and two shipwrecks right on the coast. Maybe this island wants to be a port island. Players can turn this inside into a port town and build the central city somewhere far. Creating story-themed towns and cities brings life to Minecraft.

#3 - Beautiful Jungle Island with Stronghold Portal underneath

Image by u/killstepz

Seed: 45912551460541

Version: Java 1.16.4

Co-ordinates: -1336 69 104

After traveling 1000 blocks away from spawn, players will find this beautiful island formation in the middle of a sea. Underneath the island, there is a stronghold portal making it more astounding. Other than that, the spawn point is in the rare Mushroom Fields biome.

This island is surrounded by jungle trees. There is a big lake close to the center of the island. This location is perfect for building a town in Minecraft.

#2 - Village surrounded by tall hills

Image via u/Stenik0522

Seed: -2111024023

Version: Bedrock 1.16

Co-ordinates: 1090 70 90

Finally! a seed for bedrock players. Some 100 blocks away from spawn, players will find a beautiful taiga-type village surrounded by tall hills from all sides. This seed is perfect for bedrock Minecraft players who are planning to create a town around villagers. Using the surrounding hills, players can build a beautiful town to tell a story in Minecraft.

#1 - A 8-way Lake right next to spawn

Image via u/FriendlyCourier

Seed: 652212683

Version: Bedrock 1.16

Co-ordinates: Spawn

This unique seed features an 8-way lake right next to the spawn point. The spawn is mostly covered with plains biome. There is also a small desert, forest, and mountain biome close to spawn. Players can build a town across these small rivers leading to the lake in the middle.