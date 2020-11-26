Minecraft seeds are filled with countless different combinations of biomes, landscapes, and structures for players to explore.

The beauty of there being so many unique Minecraft seeds, is that there is a boundless amount of different worlds for players to explore. There is not one seed that is the exact replica of another.

While some seeds have a bunch of different villages and shipwrecks, but only feature one major biome. another seed could have every biome type in the game and a limited number of generated structures.

Seeds are kind of like a "box of chocolates," in that players do not know what they are going to get from a seed, if they have no previous or learned knowledge of it.

This article will be showcasing a collection of five Minecraft seeds, that are really worth checking out this week.

5 best Minecraft seeds to explore this week

#5 Extremely Tall Ravine

Image via Minecraft & Chill/YouTube

Ravines are pretty common to come across in the Minecraft world, but this ravine sets a new standard for tall. This gaping chasm appears to have cut deep into a colossal mountain.

It is unlikely that Minecraft players have come across a ravine this vast before. Players should take the opportunity to gear up in the village near spawn, before exploring this ravine in it's entirety. Who knows what awaits players below?

Seed: 1711904781

Platform: Bedrock

#4 Triple Desert Temples

Image via Minecraft & Chill/YouTube

Desert temples are a great way for Minecraft players to get their hands on some quick and relatively easy loot early on in a playthrough. This seed would be great for players looking to start their own survival adventure, because there are three desert temples relatively close to one another.

Players can delve deep and pillage to their heart's content, hopefully returning victorious with riches in their pockets.

Seed: -1243361906

Platform: Bedrock

#3 Broken Igloo Village

Image via Minecraft & Chill/YouTube

Well, this is certainly a peculiar generation. An igloo can be found on top of one of structures in this shattered winter village. Player's can actually descend into the igloo basement from the other conjoined structure.

While this is not something that is supposed to generate this way, the symmetry and art style of this structure actually works quite well. Perhaps this entire village could be transformed into something greater by an eager Minecraft builder?

Seed: -798373348

Platform: Bedrock

#2 Jungle Temple Village

Image via Minecraft & Chill/YouTube

In this seed, Minecraft players can discover a jungle temple right in the middle of a jungle village. Looks like the villagers in this jungle village have some really tough and unfriendly neighbors. At least the Minecraft player will not have to travel far to find some foes to take on, with any gear they acquired from this jungle village.

Minecraft players would likely be doing all the villagers a favor, as having hostile skeletons for neighbors does not sound like an ideal living situation.

Seed: 227947230

Platform: Bedrock

#1 Ice Spike Village Spawn

Image via Minecraft & Chill/YouTube

This seed really sets up Minecraft players to embark on an epic adventure. Players will spawn into this Minecraft world in the middle of a stunning village surrounded by ice spikes.

Players will be able to gear up with some initial equipment by scouring the village, before deciding on their next course of action. This village would serve any Minecraft player as a worthy base for any amount of time. It is visually appealing and is a very unique area.

Seed: -509923025

Platform: Bedrock