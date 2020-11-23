Minecraft villages are exceptional locations for players to get some early gear, and they can be quickly transformed into a simple or elaborate base.

Choosing a Minecraft seed with a village near spawn has been one of the most tried and true methods of starting a Minecraft playthrough. Villages are perfect sources for some initial food, without players needing to hunt around too much. Even better than food though, is access to useful equipment and weapons. If a Minecraft player has a bit of luck on their side, there are some pretty high-level pieces of equipment that have the potential to spawn in a village.

This article will be showcasing five of the very best seeds for Minecraft Pocket Edition villages.

5 best Minecraft Pocket Edition village seeds

#5 Mansion Village

Image via Minecraft & Chill/YouTube

This seed offers Minecraft players not only an exceptional way to gear up quickly at the jump but also immediately test their mettle. Woodland mansions are sources of very high-quality loot and precious resources, including the elusive totem of undying.

Players can make their way to this village and gather up all of the beginner equipment and food that they can get their hands on. Once properly geared up, players can brave the woodland mansion next-door for a true combat adventure against evokers, vindicators, and other hostile mobs.

Seed: 330494311

#4 Village with Underwater Stronghold

Image via Minecraft & Chill/YouTube

Upon initial inspection, this seed appears to just have a plain village like any other. What players cannot see, until they explore it for themselves that is, is the secret hidden in the water right off the docks of this village.

The End Portal for this world is right underneath the ocean's surface. This gives Minecraft players a much more streamlined path to the End, to face the Ender Dragon.

Seed: 709991724

#3 Beachside Village

Image via Minecraft & Chill/YouTube

Sometimes it is the little things that matter most in life. There are plenty of gamers who are not looking to rush through content and simply want to enjoy their journey and have fun. This seed would be a perfect choice for that type of gameplay.

Minecraft players can experience all of the perks of a village, in a quaint and peaceful location. With some time and dedication, this village could be transformed into something only limited by a player's imagination.

Seed: -28375169

#2 Village with Stronghold exposed

Image via Minecraft & Chill/YouTube

There are quite a few seeds where the Stronghold and End Portal are underneath a village or at least very close by. Here, this Stronghold has decided to make its presence known, as it is exposed to the surface.

This generation is rather peculiar and wacky, but it is quite useful. Players will not have an issue finding the stronghold in this Minecraft world, that is for sure.

Seed: 12023120

#1 Shattered Savannah Village

Image via Minecraft & Chill/YouTube

The village in this Minecraft seed is absolutely visually stunning. A massive and sprawling village can be found spanning up the nearby mountain.

There is a lot of loot and many places to explore for Minecraft players here in this seed. However, just plundering the village for its treasures almost seems like a waste. Perhaps a skilled builder could transform this village into something even more remarkable.

Seed: -1571919272