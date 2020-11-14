Structures and biomes can sometimes generate in many unique and peculiar ways in a Minecraft seed.

In the real world, there are things that can cause people to double-take or feel that things are just not quite right. The very same thing can happen in Minecraft, but on a much more noticeable scale.

On the right Minecraft seed, mountains can be found cut in half, temples made of blocks from the wrong biome, and even floating islands can exist. This article will be listing off some of the most peculiar structure and landscape generations that can be found in Minecraft seeds.

Top 5 Minecraft seeds with peculiar generations

#1 House on the Rock

Image via guide-minecraft.com

For people who really hate their neighbors, this seed would be absolutely perfect. In this Minecraft village, a single house can be found on top of a mountain that is separated from all the other structures of the village.

A really fun build idea would be to add-on to the already generated house. Perhaps the house on top of the mountain could be turned into a haunted tower or an observatory.

Seed: 5745525417263818039

#2 Village that defies architecture

Image via gameskinny.com

Venice is world renowned for it's intricate waterways and canals. However, creating them took intricate work in terms of both architecture and engineering. In Minecraft on the other-hand, sometimes villages just spawn that way. Players can explore this village that just seems to have it's own tiny canals flowing freely, in ways that they just should not be able to.

Minecraft really doesn't like to play by the rules of the real-world sometimes.

Seed: 62971

#3 All Biomes close together

Image via guide-minecraft.com

This Minecraft seed represents a geographical marvel that would pretty much impossible to find on Earth. Biomes representing all four seasons can be found intermingling with one another. The player can explore every single biome in Minecraft, along with every structure all within a 2000 block radius from spawn.

For player who want to see and explore all the Minecraft has to offer, this would be the perfect seed.

Seed: 1191961552361

#4 Mountain split in half

Image via gameskinny.com

The mountain in this seed looks like it got cut right in half with an axe. The player can look inside and see all of the available resources and blocks found within. Honestly, this mountain looks more like a sculpture than something that could actually be found out in nature.

Seed: 5937191756257543795

#5 Shattered Savannah Village

Image via guide-minecraft.com

The village in this Minecraft seed, is completely broken up by a mountain. Fanastic rivers are found pouring down the mountain like waterfalls and houses are scattered across the various ledges. Honestly, this looks like something that a player might make using world editor.

Seed: 1528127648562157157