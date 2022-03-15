Cobbled deepslate in Minecraft: Everything you need to know

Cobbled deepslate is a Minecraft stone block that operates much like cobblestone and blackstone.

Like cobblestone, cobbled deepslate is obtained from breaking a block. While stone drops cobblestone when broken, deepslate drops cobbled deepslate when broken.

Cobbled deepslate can also be smelted into standard deepslate blocks, just like cobblestone can be smelted into stone.

Players can look forward to seeing much more cobbled deepslate as it will soon generate in ancient cities in the deep dark biome via The Wild Update. This will remove the need to mine deepslate blocks.

Finding deepslate and using cobbled deepslate in Minecraft

A combined cobbled deepslate, deepslate, and stone brick pattern (Image via Mojang)

To obtain cobbled deepslate in Minecraft versions before 1.9, players will need to mine deepslate blocks using a pickaxe that doesn't have the Silk Touch enchantment.

If players use Silk Touch on a pickaxe and mine deepslate, a deepslate block will drop instead of its cobbled variation.

Deepslate can be found in most height layers underneath level Y=0, although it can occasionally be spotted as high as level Y=8.

Deepslate is less prevalent at higher levels, and players will have the most success finding it below the level Y=0.

Once players have found deepslate in their Minecraft world, all they need to do is mine it with a pickaxe. Deepslate takes slightly longer to mine due to its increased hardness. However, it shouldn't take long, especially if players use steel, gold, diamond, or netherite pickaxes.

With cobbled deepstone in their inventory, players will have plenty of uses for it.

Like many other stone blocks, cobbled deepslate can be crafted into objects such as slabs, stairs, and walls. Furthermore, when four pieces of cobbled deepslate are combined, they can create polished deepslate blocks.

If Minecraft players run out of cobblestone, they can use cobbled deepslate in many cobblestone-centric recipes. For example, players can craft blocks like furnaces or brewing stands and even create standard stone tools using cobbled deepslate. It should be noted, however, that doing so will not yield a different appearance for the stone tools or blocks.

Cobbled deepslate is also an excellent decorative block in Minecraft. Its darker color and texture make it a great pick for creating spooky castles and dingy dungeons.

The block's improved hardness over stone also makes it a fairly decent option when building defensive structures and shelters. However, there are certainly better blocks that can be used when it comes to break-and-blast resistance.

