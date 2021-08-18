5 best structures for diamonds in Minecraft

Structures are naturally generated builds that can be found in many places around Minecraft worlds. Most structures have great loot for players to collect, and some of them even have Minecraft’s most prized jewel: the diamond.

Diamonds can typically be found in plenty of places on any given Minecraft seed. Most Minecraft players opt to search for diamonds via mining, but there are a number of structures that gamers can visit that have high chances of providing diamonds.

The best structures in Minecraft to find diamonds

5) Shipwreck

A shipwreck (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

Shipwrecks are fairly common structures that can be found in ocean biomes. Sometimes they will stick out of the water, and other times they are completely submerged underwater.

These sunken boats always have about a 14% chance of having at least one diamond in the loot chests. Especially with shipwrecks being so common, oceans are good places for Minecraft players to roam in search of diamonds.

4) Bastion Remnant

A bastion remnant (Image via Minecraft)

The bastion remnant is a large nether structure mostly made of blackstone. These structures are known for being quite dangerous since they are filled with hostile and powerful piglin brute mobs.

Gamers who are up for the challenge of a bastion remnant might just find a diamond as a reward. There is a 15% chance of a diamond generating in a bastion loot chest. Plus, there are always many chests to find within bastion remnants, so the probability will likely increase with every chest. Though bastions are best known for their plethora of gold.

3) Nether Fortress

A nether fortress (Image via Minecraft)

The nether fortress is an essential structure when it comes to beating the game, so nearly every Minecraft player is familiar with it. It is one of the largest structures in all of Minecraft and is usually full of many loot chests with amazing items.

In a nether fortress, there is a 19% chance of at least one diamond generating. If players are lucky, there will possibly be even more than one given the high probability and the many chests that spawn within the structure. Sometimes there are even multiple diamonds in one nether fortress chest.

2) End City

An end city (Image via Minecraft)

The end city is one of the best structures in Minecraft due to its overpowered, amazing loot. These structures provide players with enchanted diamond armor, tools, and weapons, plus so much more.

In addition to the goodies made out of diamonds that gamers will find within an end city, singular diamonds tend to be found in end city chests as well. There is over a 20% chance that diamonds on their own will generate within an end city chest.

Usually, there are multiple chests within an end city and even more end cities the further a player explores through the end dimension. So although traveling through the end can be quite risky, it is ultimately a great place to search for diamonds.

1) Buried Treasure

A buried treasure chest (Image via Minecraft)

The best structure by far to find diamonds in Minecraft is the buried treasure. Some players may not even consider this a structure, given that it is simply just a singular chest rather than a large, grand building like most other structures. However, buried treasure chests are considered stand alone structures and provide some of the best loot in the overworld.

There is always about a 50% chance of finding a diamond in a buried treasure chest. These odds are quite high, and if players are lucky, there might even be multiple diamonds within one buried treasure chest.

Finding these chests can sometimes be quite difficult if players have a hard time following the map they would have received from a shipwreck. It can also be disappointing to go through the trouble of searching for a buried treasure only to find no diamonds within it. Despite this, out of all structures in Minecraft, the buried treasure has the highest probability of having diamonds.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod