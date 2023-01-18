Minecraft player creates fully functional Sonic The Hedgehog game 

In Minecraft, anything is possible. This is true, thanks largely to Redstone and command blocks. With these two things, crafters have been able to achieve almost anything they've put their minds to.

In some instances, that includes video game emulators. In others, it means a complete recreation of the entire video game itself.

This Minecraft Redditor did the latter. They recreated Sonic the Hedgehog. Check it out below.

Minecraft Redditor builds entire functional Sonic level

Sonic the Hedgehog is not exactly a game that's similar to Mojang's sandbox game in any way.

In fact, they're pretty different. Sonic is about going fast through levels and Minecraft is about building a life in a fictional world. Nevertheless, combining the two is an amazing idea.

This is an extremely impressive construction. Sonic is a fast-paced and detailed video game. There's so much that goes into a given level that it is incredibly impressive that they were able to do this at all.

To take it a step further, this Redditor did so without the use of mods. They did use other add-ons, but mods would have made this a very simple task. There are mods out there to turn Minecraft into anything. However, this constructor did it the hard way.

A Sonic recreation (Image via u/C1OUS3R on Reddit)

Without mods, something like this becomes incredibly difficult. Nevertheless, after a couple of weeks, they came up with one of the coolest builds in recent memory.

The community seems to agree. They're wildly impressed with the sheer skill on display here, as well as the love shown to Sonic, another classic video game.

One user was blown away by the sheer building skill on display. Most gamers build one building or even a city, but this is one of the most in-depth builds ever shared with the community.

Another user just couldn't fathom how this was even done. It's hard enough to build anything, but to perfectly recreate an entire other video game level is pure skill.

One commenter really wants this Redditor to receive their flowers. They truly do deserve a ton of praise and credit for this impressive creation.

One gamer didn't hold back on praise. They're really impressed with the work done here.

One gamer learned something about the Sonic video game franchise that they'd never realized before.

Many commenters just couldn't believe what they were seeing.

One commenter thinks the technology is there from being able to play almost anything inside Minecraft. Mojang probably never imagined this would happen in 2009 when they started coding a simple sandbox game.

One commenter noted that this was only the first step in bringing the entire Sonic video game franchise to the sandbox game.

Another believes this crossover, which was entirely homemade, is better than the official crossover that Mojang introduced for Sonic's 35th birthday.

For those interested, the Redditor shared a very in-depth video on how he did it.

The community loves this post. They have already given it over two thousand upvotes in just one day, and it's only been posted in one of the smaller Minecraft subreddits, making it even more impressive.

