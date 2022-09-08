7 best Minecraft Adventure maps of all time

Minecraft Adventure Mode is often overlooked, but is still a great way to play the game. Most players try Creative and Survival first, but they miss out on all the amazing possibilities that Adventure mode brings to the table.

With it, they can play the game in so many different ways. It's been used to model other games, introduce new mechanics and do things that most people wouldn't even know were possible.

These and other custom maps are amazing and provide players with an often well-needed breath of fresh air. Here are some awesome maps to try out.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

7 Minecraft Adventure Maps that never get old

1) Emerald Tycoon





Emerald Tycoon map by



Whether you're out in the forest, cuddling up beneath a blanket, or mid-air practicing a somersault: you can bring Minecraft wherever you go on mobile!

Emerald Tycoon was recently created and it was the first map designed for Pocket Edition. Fortunately for all other platforms, it's not exclusive.

This map puts players on an island that is dying with a failing town. The gameplay revolves around them reviving everything around through various ways. Emeralds are very important here to rejuvenating the society. Another good thing is that it's totally free in the Marketplace.

2) Casino Night Hitman

Casino Night Hitman Adventure Map (Image via Mojang)

This Adventure Mode map is based on Hitman, a game that has been popular for a long time.

The map provides very unique ways to hunt down targets and complete missions. These gameplay aspects would normally be impossible. It is played vastly different than normal Minecraft, making it a unique and fresh experience. It can be found on MinecraftMaps from creator Bloody_Duckers.

3) The Tourist Remastered

The Tourist Remastered is a recently redone version of an older Adventure map from the early 2010s. This map puts players in Paris, but with not a soul around them. It's a mystery box map and the goal is to discover what happened to people and find where they've gone.

It's a classic and incredibly fun mystery map. It can be found on MinecraftMaps, where it was posted by creators Stratocrafteur and KazerLight.

4) Ice Age map





Travel back to 20,000 B.C. with the new Ice Age DLC! Discover iconic locations and over 30 character skins from the Ice Age movies.

The Minecraft x Ice Age collaboration is one of the more recent maps to debut, but it's stellar.

The Ice Age franchise is iconic, so the maps designed off it are, too. The locations, missions and more are all straight from the movies; plus, the pack comes with skins for Manny, Diego, and the rest of the characters.

For fans of the franchise, which a lot of people are, this map is excellent. It focuses more on exploring, which is one of the most fun parts of the game. It is available in the Marketplace as well.

5) A Fox's Life

There are plenty of mods that allow gamers to try and play as a mob, but none are quite as interesting as this Adventure map. It lets players play as an arctic fox, and have to solve puzzles, survive, and try to find the humans.

Playing as a mob provides a new perspective on the game, so everyone should play it. It can be found on MinecraftMaps from The Brickmasons.

6) Sonic the Hedgehog map

The map puts Sonic and his friends, for Sonic's 35th anniversary, directly into Minecraft. Players can run with blinding speed, hit bouncers, and go around loop-de-loops exactly like they would in a Sonic game. What's even better is doing it as a character from the franchise.

It's a perfect replica of the most exciting Sonic levels, with exhilirating speed, thrills, and more. It's available in the Marketplace as a DLC pack.

7) Toy Story 2

Toy Story 2 is one of the most iconic movies ever made, and as such, its Minecraft map is pretty great as well. Players begin in Andy's room, with puzzles to solve, and more. Casual gamers would probably never expect to see a Toy Story game mode, which is what makes this so much fun, as playing as the toys is not an ordinary experience.

The best part about this is that it has both singleplayer and multiplayer, so it can be shared with friends. It can be found on PlanetMinecraft from PitchBlackPL.

