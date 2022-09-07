Top 5 Minecraft biomes that deserve updates

The world of Minecraft is extremely diverse, with all kinds of regions and terrains. Called biomes, the popular sandbox game has about 61 of them, each boasting different characteristics and blocks. Adventurous players can explore all of them present in all three realms. On that note, there are some Minecraft biomes that deserve a major upgrade.

Since Minecraft has been around for over a decade, some of its features feel outdated, including certain biomes. Although Mojang tries to keep the game fresh and entertaining by adding new features, it is better for existing biomes to receive major overhauls to keep them in sync with new biomes. Here are some of the game's biomes that could benefit from a change.

5 Minecraft biomes that can be updated in the future

5) Old Growth Taiga

Old Growth Taiga biome can really benefit from an upgrade (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

The Old Growth Taiga is an uncommon biome that many new players may not know about. This particular biome is like an older version of the regular Taiga and Spruce Forest. The trees here are much taller and most grass blocks are replaced by podzol and coarse dirt.

Mojang could look to upgrade this biome and make it fascinating once again. They could possibly create new kinds of generation and potentially add a new structure, similar to Jungle Temple, that players can explore within this biome.

4) Savanna

Savanna Biome can get new kinds of mobs and vegetation (Image via Mojang)

Savanna is yet another boring biome that deserves an overhaul to become a fan-favorite again. Although the trees and general color palette are quite similar to real-life savannas, there is hardly any diversity in terms of mobs.

Mojang could possibly add many new animal mobs to this biome such as zebras, giraffes, elephants, and more. Additionally, they can also add other kinds of vegetation that are present in the real world.

3) Ocean

Loads of new animal mobs can be added to ocean biomes in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Unlike every other biome on this list, Mojang has dedicated an entire update to water body biomes. However, they can still add a lot more to ocean biomes to make them more interesting and player-friendly.

Players would certainly enjoy seeing unique aquatic mobs like whales, sharks, piranhas, jellyfish, starfish, and others, giving them a great reason to come back to this particular biome repeatedly. Additionally, new structures and terrain generation could also be implemented to breathe new life into ocean biomes.

2) Desert

The Desert biome is one of the most boring biomes in the game (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

Desert biomes are some of the most basic and boring biomes in the game, and for obvious reasons. Much like in real life, there is not much to experience or explore in a desert biome. However, Mojang can still look to enhance the magical and mysterious aspect of the biome with the help of certain additions.

For starters, introducing new mobs like camels could work out quite favorably, potentially allowing players to tame and ride them. Mojang could definitely create some sort of Pyramid structure, similar to those in Egypt, and let players explore them.

1) Birch Forest

Birch Forest was about to receive a overhaul in the 1.19 update (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

Birch Forest is one of the only biomes on the list that was close to getting a complete overhaul in the newly released 1.19 update. Unfortunately, Mojang has officially announced that they will not be moving forward with the biome's remodeling.

Many players were extremely disappointed by this decision since they felt that the boring biome needed a change. This fact makes it a prime candidate for an overhaul sometime in the future.

