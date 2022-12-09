Minecraft Avatar DLC for Bedrock Edition: Everything you need to know

Minecraft has announced a massive DLC collaboration with one of Nickelodeon's most popular animated shows, Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Mojang is no stranger to collaborations, which have become increasingly prominent in video games with every passing day. The studio has worked with Sonic the Hedgehog, Major League Baseball, Puma, Nick's Ice Cream, and even fashion brand Burberry.

You are the Avatar, the embodiment of light and peace, now in Minecraft! Meet up with Katara, Zuko, and others, explore all four nations from the hit shows, and channel the skins of your favorite characters. DLC created in partnership with @gmodeone.

Now, Mojang is adding one of the most well-regarded animated television shows of all time to their repertoire. Here's what you need to know about the upcoming crossover.

Minecraft x Avatar DLC: A complete guide

Mojang has described the special collaboration as follows:

"I’ve always wanted to embark on an epic journey and become a mythical hero. Does it matter that I’m the kind of Minecraft player that gets lost without coordinates? No! Does it matter if most of my adventuring ends in flashing hearts? Double no!

"Because the adventure knocking on our door today isn’t about creepers, or Endermen, or anything you’ve ever seen in Minecraft before. This adventure asks: can you master all four elements? Can you become the hero? Find out in the epic new Avatar Legends DLC* from Nickelodeon and Gamemode One, releasing today!"

The studio added that the DLC will have features from both the original show and its popular spin-off:

"Drawing from both Avatar: The Last Airbender and Avatar: The Legend of Korra, this immersive DLC sets you on a mission to become the Avatar: the only one who can bend all four elements and restore harmony to the world’s four nations. Explore iconic locations from both series, and meet familiar friends and foes from the Water Tribe, the Earth Kingdom, the Fire Nation, and the Air Nomads on your epic quest!"

This will undoubtedly be one of the most in-depth crossovers Minecraft has had. It will have tons of locations and even introduce mechanics from the series.

The DLC will feature Bending Art, which involves Earth, Water, Fire, and Air. These are ordinarily not possible in the game but will now be, thanks to this crossover.

Additionally, the Minecraft x Avatar DLC will be a multiplayer event. Players can invite their friends to bend the elements with. Many DLC maps are not aimed at multiplayer, so this is a welcome addition.

As always, there will be tons of skins available. Aang, Korra, Zuko, and more than 50 other characters will come in the new DLC skin packs. The dressing room will also award players a free cosmetic: the Blue Spirit Mask.

The full collaboration is available on the official Mojang website. It will cost players 1,340 Minecoins, which translates to about $8.

Here's what Mojang had to say about the DLC's features:

"You are the Avatar, the embodiment of light and peace, now in Minecraft! Master all four elements and learn new skills from Team Avatar and Team Korra. Meet up with Katara, Zuko, and others while completing quests, explore all four nations from the hit shows, and channel your inner bender with the skins of your favorite characters."

The DLC is available for download now. All players need to do is open the game on their device and visit the Marketplace for more information.

