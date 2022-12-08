Minecraft Bedrock beta 1.19.60.23 patch notes: All you need to know 

Minecraft's latest Bedrock Edition beta is now available for download on the platforms of Windows, Android, and Xbox Series X|S. The beta build will also be available on iOS-compliant devices in short order, but there are alleged issues that Mojang is currently working on fixing.

This preview is the latest look at upcoming content for Update 1.20 for Minecraft: Bedrock Edition users (Java players still utilize the snapshot system). While not as massive in scope as previous previews, Beta 1.19.60.23 features a few gameplay-related fixes while resolving a host of different bugs and glitches that have been problematic for some time now, both in the 1.20 betas and beyond.

Although players may not see a ton of new content after diving into this preview, it's still a significant patch. Read on to see the complete patch notes for Bedrock Edition's latest beta patch.

Complete patch notes for Minecraft: Bedrock Edition's latest beta

Chiseled Bookshelf behavior has been slightly changed in the latest Minecraft Bedrock beta (Image via Mojang)

As previously noted, this particular preview doesn't introduce any new content with regards to blocks, items, or mobs. Instead, Minecraft Beta 1.19.60.23 introduces several bug fixes and tweaks to certain in-game interactions.

While most of what this preview offers is performed primarily behind the scenes, a few gameplay-specific changes have been implemented, despite being somewhat small in size. Be that as it may, it doesn't hurt to be aware of the patch's changes before diving in.

Minecraft gameplay changes

Bamboo saplings will no longer replace double plants when they are placed on top of them in the environment.

When the block under it is destroyed, a scaffolding block will release particles and tremble before it breaks.

Respawn Anchors will no longer retain their stored charges if picked or broken with a Silk Touch pickaxe.

Sculk Shrieker blocks' screams can now be heard from 32 blocks away.

Campfires cannot set players or mobs on fire anymore, and cannot destroy minecarts or boats.

Ender Pearls can no longer teleport players who are asleep.

Experimental gameplay features

Chiseled Bookshelf blocks will no longer trigger Observer blocks when the world is loaded.

Graphics fixes

Minecraft players can no longer mount a horse, mule, or donkey and see through blocks when on the edge of a space that is two blocks tall.

Item fixes

Blocks that require support from other blocks now appear correctly on maps when they're placed on partial blocks or above the air.

Mob fixes

Ravagers can now appropriately attack even when targets are on partial blocks like mud.

Glow Squids will not emit particles even when they spawn outside of water.

UI fixes

The structure block UI has been adjusted. The Y-value field can be accessed with the keyboard.

Technical component changes

The minecraft:shooter component has been expanded to define multiple projectiles and their condition filters.

More fields have been exposed to the shooter component. This should expand on projectile customization by allowing the definition of throw power, sounds, and any magical properties of a projectile.

Molang bug fixes

A bug has been fixed that occurred in Molang when dividing values by a dynamically determined negative variable caused division by a positive value instead.

Projectile component fixes

Projectiles that teleport their owner will no longer do so when the user is sleeping (This ties into the Ender Pearl fix, for example).

Experimental API updates

Added the method setOnFire which sets entities on fire as long as they're not in the water or standing in the rain.

Added the method exstinguishFire which will remove said fire.

If an entity is currently on fire, you can call getComponent('minecraft:onfire'), which will display if the entity is on fire and how many ticks it has remaining before it stops burning.

Fixed a bug where viewDirection would return information from a previous tick.

Fixed a bug with getEntitiesFromViewDirection where it return information from a previous tick.

Resolved a bug with getBlockFromViewDirection, which would also return information from a previous tick instead of the current one.

Resolved a bug with headLocation which would display information from the previous tick.

Renamed the input "ScriptScriptCommandMessageEvent" to "ScriptEventCommandMessageEvent"

Obviously, the API fixes and technical components won't interest most Minecraft players, but they're worth noting for those who interact with the game's inner workings.

The primary adjustments to note will undoubtedly be the changes to projectiles, particularly Ender Pearls, as well as the block changes and the map becoming more accurate. The change to campfires in this latest Minecraft beta is certainly worth taking into account as well, as it nullifies the effectiveness of some mob farms and defense mechanisms.

Additionally, tweaking the Ravager means Minecraft players won't be able to essentially "pacify" the mob by maneuvering it around partial blocks. The Pillagers' fiercest companion will now be far more responsive and dangerous than it has been in the past.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

