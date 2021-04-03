Making different bamboo farms in Minecraft can be a game-changer for players.

Bamboo is a plant found in Minecraft jungles. This plant can be placed into the ground as a sprout to grow into new bamboo or crafted into useful items. Players that may need items such as scaffolding can find use in growing their own bamboo.

Minecraft bamboo can be cut down with an axe or with a hand like wood. However, bamboo behaves similarly to sugar cane. Breaking one lower part of the plant causes the what's left above it to break. Bamboo from Minecraft starts as a small brown sprout and grows gradually into a tall plant.

How to create a bamboo farm in Minecraft

Redstone (Automatic farming)

Image via Mojang

Farming with Redstone is a way to make harvesting easier for players. Making an automatic farm for bamboo, sugar cane, or cactus is a similar build. A detector sits where a player wishes to let the plant climb. After the detector is set off, Redstone powder signals the piston to push onto the plant. The bamboo breaks into pieces and falls into the water. Hoppers underwater feed the bamboo into a chest for players to collect on their own time.

Redstone farms can be adjusted to operate on more than one bamboo plant and the same design can be applied to other crops that grow without needing to be replanted using a seed or sprout.

Regular bamboo farm

Image via Mojang

Bamboo can be planted without needing to be near water. However, bamboo in Minecraft doesn't need to avoid water to grow either. Players can plant bamboo right outside their home like a tree or make an entire field of them to keep them with the rest of the crops. Players can see the bamboo grow to extensive heights before cutting it all down.

Bamboo is easy to plant as it does not require tilled ground or specific blocks. However, bamboo will sit in the block space wherever it wants to. Players will not be able to get bamboo to sit in a straight line in their crop rows, no matter what they do.