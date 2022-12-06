5 best Minecraft 1.19 seeds for badlands

The world of Minecraft is filled with different biomes, with each offering its own wealth of items for players to discover. The Badlands is a dry biome that does not do much in the way of harboring life but makes up for it by offering exposed Mineshafts. If players enter these mineshafts, they will be rewarded with a wealth of ores and other fine materials.

In addition, players can find terracotta blocks nearby, which can be used to craft a lot of items.

Using seeds to generate badlands in Minecraft

In Minecraft, seeds are special numeric codes that allow players to generate a unique world simply by inputting a specific seed. Seeds can be used to find almost anything, including some really amazing Badlands biomes.

That said, here are the top five seeds that players can input when playing Minecraft 1.19 for the best Badlands biomes.

1) Badlands with nearby villages

Players can find wealth in the Badlands and shelter in the villages (Image via Chunkbase)

Seed: 66548779546641

With this seed, players can take their pick of villages both to the west and the east of the Badlands, while also having a place to take shelter as they work in the many mines located inside the biome.

2) Safe spawn Badlands

Players can spawn right into a Badlands with a safety net here (Image via Chunkbase)

Seed: -2606690663582892128

This Badlands seed offers players an extremely safe area to spawn in. With two ruined portals nearby, players can snag some loot as well as make their way into the village up north to trade and get shelter and food.

Thus, when they are ready to begin their mining trek in the Badlands, this should help them prepare well.

3) Wooded Badlands

Players will spawn into a wooded Badlands with this Minecraft seed (Image via Chunkbase)

Seed: -897129264

The wooded Badlands make for a great place to spawn as it provides access to trees and wood. In addition, there are villages in both the west and east, where players can rest and eat their meals.

Lastly, for those who want to try their luck inside the fiery Nether dimension, a ruined portal sits nearby and quickly powers up so that they can get to work in the Nether once they have made their fortune in the Badlands.

4) Eroded Badlands

The eroded Badlands of Minecraft is truly breathtaking (Image via Chunkbase)

Seed: -78688046

The eroded Badlands feature spring hoodoos and are rich in terracotta. It also provides the ability to spawn in passive mobs.

In addition, a village sits nearby in the northwest, where players are able to trade and gear up for the journey ahead. Lastly, a ruined portal is right near where players spawn, offering some loot besides a quick ticket to the Nether dimension.

5) Oceanside badlands

The ocean-side Badlands is a sight to behold in Minecraft (Image via Chunkbase)

Seed: 6558412823337371180

Spawning in the Badlands is a great way to start your Minecraft journey, due to the rich amount of blocks that can easily be found.

While it may not be esthetically pleasing to the eye, taking a break after all the mining besides the beautiful seaside does make for a relaxing moment.

When players are ready to call it a night, they can take a walk northeast to a village, as well as multiple ruined portals.

