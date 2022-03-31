10 best Minecraft seeds for 2022

There are many different reasons that make Minecraft fun to play. Since its early developments, this solo indie project has become a phenomenal gaming title. Players can create fabulous worlds, stretching millions of blocks with just a few clicks.

Nothing in these sandbox worlds is guaranteed to generate at specific coordinates. The game code creates structures, biomes, trees, and almost everything in a randomized banner. While everything does look random, Minecraft uses a group of letters or numbers called seeds as the basis of a world.

Everything in the world is based on Minecraft seeds used during world generation. A random seed is used out of 18 quintillion possible combinations by default. Because of this, players may not get their desired structures or terrain at spawn.

Luckily, players can specify seeds before creating a world and get the world of their choice. Here are ten fantastic Minecraft seeds players can use:

Best Minecraft seeds to use in 2022

10) A relaxing island (Seed: 1581799)

Not every player wants to grind a new world right from day one. Many players prefer to enjoy the early days by doing simple tasks like gathering food, mining simple ores, farming animals, etc.

In this Java seed, players spawn on a serene, simple island home to a village. This village is generated right next to a lake in the middle of the island. Players can find a shipwreck towards the north and another on the island's east coast.

The main island also has a ruined portal and an ocean monument a few hundred blocks away from spawn. Thanks to the village, players can enjoy their early days without worrying too much about food storage.

9) Windswept savanna with village (Seed: 38666859)

Windswept savannas, previously known as shattered savannas, are some of the most extreme biomes in Minecraft. The terrain in these biomes boasts extreme heights suddenly rising off the ground.

Players spawn on a small island with a tall, windswept savanna hill in this seed. Java players can find a village and a ruined portal on the island. Bedrock players can only discover a ruined portal on the spawn island. The village only generates in Java Edition.

8) Hill village (Seed: -546054765)

Village on a hill (Image via u/wierd_ic on Reddit)

Caves & Cliffs Part 2 update introduced gigantic mountains reaching up to 256 blocks. One of the key features of these new mountains is that they can be surprisingly hollow inside. Sometimes, players can discover structures generated inside mountains.

In the above Minecraft seed, Bedrock players can find a village nestled on top of a hill at coordinates X: 723 Y: 105 Z: 1318. All the village houses are beautifully scattered all over the hill.

7) Circular stony mountain range (Seed: -8565648356656660674)

Stony peaks are a new type of mountain biomes introduced in the 1.18 update. Most popular Minecraft seeds usually consist of snowy mountains, but players can enjoy stony mountains in this seed.

Using this seed, players will spawn in a ring of tall stony peaks. Players will find a lush forest at the center with enough resources to get started. Players can also mine lots of iron and coal ore from the stony peaks.

6) Jagged peaks with double villages (Seed: 5212633)

Beautiful spawn (Image via Mojang)

Jagged peaks are arguably the most beautiful mountain biome in Minecraft. These tall peaks are carved out of nothing but stone and have a layer of snow, powdered snow, and ice blocks on top.

In this Java seed, players spawn near a valley surrounded by jagged peaks. This location is close to three villages. One village is located in the valley, the second is outside the valley, and the third is located at X: -176 Z: 112.

5) Village island with two blacksmiths (Seed: 20624654)

Double blacksmith (Image via Mojang)

Village Minecraft seeds are some of the most coveted seeds in the community. They provide various valuable resources like food, armors, weapons, emeralds, etc. In this Java seed, players can find many villages near spawn.

The village closest to spawn is located at X: -160 Z: 192. The village shown in the above picture can be found at coordinates X: 656 Z: -496. While traveling to the double blacksmith village, players can spot one more village at X: 96 Z: -224.

4) Stronghold island with two villages (Seed: 1257456525)

Village island with stronghold (Image via Mojang)

Strongholds contain the gateway to the last and final dimension of Minecraft, the End realm. In this Java seed, the nearest stronghold forms underneath an island at X: -1,132 Z: -716.

On the island, players can find two villages and two shipwrecks nearby. After spawning, players can head straight to the island and build their base here. Once prepared, they can lead to a battle with the Ender Dragon.

3) 20 diamond ores (Seed: 1032336628)

20 diamond ores in total (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft Caves & Cliffs update changed the ore distribution drastically, and it was for the better. There are now tons of ores in the Overworld. Diamond ores are now abundantly found around height levels.

In this Java seed, Redditor u/NovaReddit7 discovered two diamond ore blobs of size 8 and 12 at X: 700 Y: -60 Z:145. Diamond ores are now mostly hidden behind layers of stones.

2) Normal village vs. zombie village (Seed: 65583669573583042)

Zombie villagers vs. normal villagers (Image via u/SwarthyNine2691 on Reddit)

Sometimes, Minecraft seeds can tell stories of their own. In this Java seed, players can discover a zombie village and an ordinary village divided by a canyon in a savanna biome. Players interested in storytelling using natural structures can use both villages to develop exciting stories.

1) Tiny village island (Seed: 8280149389897367590)

Players spawn right next to a taiga village generated on an island in this seed. The island has many village houses filled with villagers with different professions such as cartographers, weaponsmiths, farmers, leather workers, etc.

Players can get armor pieces, emeralds, food, and more by looting the village. Players can also treat the village as their base. Since it is on an island, players can light up the nearby areas and forget about common hostile mobs.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's views.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha